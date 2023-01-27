'The future’s bright’ with the Tories, Jeremy Hunt to say in keynote speech

There is misplaced “gloom” about the prospects for the UK economy and Britain stands ready to take advantage of its Brexit “freedoms” to become a new world leader, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will say on Friday.

Mr Hunt will deliver an upbeat message in a speech on Friday, according to advance extracts from his speech released by the Treasury, saying: “Declinism about Britain was wrong in the past and it is wrong today.”

The Chancellor is expected to continue to resist calls from some Tory MPs for tax cuts to kick-start flagging economic growth.

Instead he will say the UK should exploit the opportunities provided by the withdrawal from the EU to raise productivity while using the proceeds of growth to support public services.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s European headquarters in London, Mr Hunt will say that some of the “gloom” about the current economic outlook is based on statistics which “do not reflect the whole picture”.

“Like every G7 country, our growth was slower in the years after the financial crisis than the years before it,” he will say.

“But since 2010, the UK has grown faster than France, Japan and Italy. Since the Brexit referendum, we have grown at about the same rate as Germany.

“If we look further ahead, the case for declinism becomes weaker still. The UK is poised to play a leading role in Europe and across the world in the growth sectors which will define this century.”

Mr Hunt will say that what the government offers is a plan for “long-term prosperity based on British genius and British hard work”.

“It is a plan necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit which will succeed if it becomes a catalyst for the bold choices we need to take,” he will say.

“Our plan for growth is a plan built on the freedoms which Brexit provides. It is a plan to raise productivity.

“It is a plan to use the proceeds of growth to support our public services at home, to support businesses in the new low-carbon economy and to support democracy abroad.

“It is the right course for our country and the role in the world to which we aspire.”

Mr Hunt will also use his speech to announce that the government is to proceed with reforms to so-called Solvency II — an EU directive that governs the amount of funds British insurers are required to hold in reserve.

The Treasury pointed to an estimate by the Association of British Insurers which suggested the changes could unlock up to £100 billion ($124 billion) in private investment into UK infrastructure and clean energy — such as nuclear power — over the coming decade.

At a cabinet away-day at Chequers on Thursday, Mr Hunt said the government must maintain its “disciplined approach” to public finances if it is to get inflation under control.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt emphasised that inflation was only predicted to fall because of the “tough decisions” made in the autumn statement to stabilise the economy.

“The Chancellor said it would be necessary to retain this disciplined approach in order to reduce inflation, because it is the greatest driver of the cost of living,” Downing Street said.

The gathering, at the prime minister’s residence in the Buckinghamshire countryside, took place amid frustration among some Conservative MPs who believe tax policies are stifling growth and investment.

But Mr Hunt is reported to be determined to stick to his guns after former prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget last September sent the pound tumbling.

Inflation around the world — in pictures

Expand Autoplay People queue to buy wheat flour at government-controlled prices in Islamabad. Pakistan's economy has been hit hard by a political crisis, as well as devastating floods and the global energy crisis, with the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades-high levels. AFP

The Bank of England was forced to make an emergency intervention in the markets after then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion ($56bn) package of unfunded tax cuts sent sterling into free-fall.

Mr Hunt reportedly told ministers that “helping more people back into work was one of the most important steps which could have immediate benefits for everyone”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay briefed the meeting on efforts to tackle the National Health Service backlog while Home Secretary Suella Braverman updated ministers on measures to stop migrants in small boats crossing the English Channel.

The gathering, which also included a meeting of “political cabinet”, without civil servants present, was largely overshadowed by the continuing row over Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

Can Rishi Sunak tame the UK economy? — Business Extra podcast

The Liberal Democrats accused ministers of trying to avoid scrutiny as the country dealt with a series of crises.

“While Rishi Sunak and his scandal-hit ministers hold a ‘hideaway’ day at Chequers, the rest of the country is suffering from this endless Conservative chaos,” said Lib Dems deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

“The NHS is in crisis and people are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, but Conservative ministers are too busy fighting to save their own careers.

“Sunak’s promise to govern with integrity now lies in tatters. He can’t even tackle the multiple crises facing his cabinet, let alone the huge challenges facing the country.”