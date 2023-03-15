Jeremy Hunt unveils his 'budget for growth'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to deliver “long term, sustainable, healthy growth by removing the obstacles that stop businesses investing, tackling labour shortages and harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower” in his spring budget.

With high inflation, weak growth, the cost-of-living crisis, strikes and a tight labour market, Mr Hunt had a tricky balancing act. He said the economy would contract 0.2 per cent in 2023 but avoid technical recession of two conseqcutive quarters of downturn.

Mr Hunt added there would be "healthy growth of 1.8 per cent in 2024, 2.5 per cent in 2025 and 2.1 per cent in 2026.

His speech fell on another day of mass industrial action in the UK, with more than 100,000 teachers, junior doctors and London tube drivers all on strike.

Because the economy recently delivered more tax revenue than was expected, public sector borrowing is £30 billion below forecast, which gave Mr Hunt some headroom when formulating his spending plans.

Expand Autoplay Britain's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves No 11 Downing Street before delivering his budget at the Houses of Parliament. PA

Huge drop in inflation forecast

Mr Hunt said the UK economy was “on the right track” and quoting the Office for Budgetary Responsibility, “will not now enter a technical recession this year”.

He went on to say that OBR forecasts inflation to fall from 10.7 per cent last year to 2.9 per cent by the end of 2023.

Back in November, the OBR has previously predicted that inflation would be 7.4 per cent by the end of this year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaks in the House of Commons.

Help with household energy bills

One part of the budget that was confirmed before Mr Hunt even got to Parliament was the extension to the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500. It will continue at that level until the end of June.

It had been due to rise to £3,000 in April and the cost of scrapping the planned 20 per cent increase will be about £3 billion.

The move will save the average UK household around £160. From July, average energy bills are expected to have fallen below the government cap, meaning the support will no longer be needed.

Mr Hunt said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we're maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”