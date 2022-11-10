Queen Consort Camilla honours war dead at Field of Remembrance

Queen Consort Camilla laid a memorial cross commemorating the country’s war dead at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.

She laid the single cross in a field of poppies in front of more than 1,000 veterans gathered in the abbey’s grounds.

About 70,000 crosses and other symbols are laid out in 308 plots noting regiment, unit or association, all planted in the grass by volunteers.

“We are deeply honoured to have her majesty the queen consort attend the 94th Field of Remembrance, demonstrating once again the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of all those who have given their lives for others,” said Deirdre Mills, chief executive of the Poppy Factory, which organises the site.

“Her majesty's commitment to the ex-forces community has been unwavering. We are grateful … for her continued support as we look to help hundreds more veterans overcome barriers on their journey towards employment.”

The queen consort greets a Chelsea Pensioner war veteran. PA

After a short ceremony they observed a two-minute silence as Big Ben chimed to mark 11am, to remember those who lost their lives in service.

On Sunday, King Charles III will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph as he leads the nation at the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

The design of the ring of poppies pays tribute to the wreath used by his mother, the late queen, and his grandfather George VI.

A wreath will also be laid on the queen consort's behalf as Camilla watches from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building

Buckingham Palace has announced that the royal family will be out in force at the Cenotaph on November 13, with the prince and princess of Wales, the earl and countess of Wessex, the princess royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the duke and duchess of Gloucester, the duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also attending.

For the king's wreath, poppies will be mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the sovereign, with the ribbon bearing the king's racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

Camilla's wreath will bear her racing colours, inherited from her grandfather, and echoes the wreath of the previous queen consort, the queen mother.

The prince of Wales will lay the wreath that was previously laid by his father, who held the title prince of Wales for more than 64 years before his accession to the throne.

Camilla lays a cross of remembrance at the service. Getty Images

Prince William's wreath will feature the prince of Wales feathers and bear a new ribbon in “Welsh red”.

The king and Camilla's wreaths were made by the Poppy Factory, and will be accompanied by handwritten cards bearing their new cyphers.

Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of George V, George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.