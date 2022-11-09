Protester arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles

A man has been detained after throwing eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in York.

The royals were not hit by the three eggs, which were thrown as they walked along the Micklegate Bar area of the city.

There was a large crowd in the city for the royal visit.

A man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

Other people in the crowd started shouting “God save the king” and “shame on you” at the man.

Police officers stand with a detained egg thrower. Reuters

The egg thrower was restrained by people in the crowds and police quickly detained him.

The king and queen consort are visiting Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements.

They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

As police detained the man, the king continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor. It was last carried out by his mother in 2012.

King Charles III after the egg was thrown towards him. PA

The king appeared unfazed after the incident as he greeted some of the crowds.

King Charles said earlier this week that he believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden. The king was speaking in Leeds while visiting the World Reimagined Globes project, which explains Britain’s role in slavery.