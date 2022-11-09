King Charles unveils first statue of his 'beloved' mother Queen Elizabeth

The first statue of Queen Elizabeth II since her death has been unveiled by King Charles.

The king, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, unveiled the statue of his “beloved” mother.

Speaking at the ceremony at York Minster cathedral, the king said: “The late queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

“Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

The two-metre-tall sculpture weighing 1.1 tonnes and made from lepine limestone from France was designed to celebrate the late queen's platinum jubilee and was completed in August, the month before her death.

A man threw eggs in the direction of the royal party before the king unveiled the statue, during a walkabout outside the York Minster.

Police officers remove a man arrested for throwing an egg at King Charles III during his visit to York. Reuters

None of the three eggs hit the royal couple and the man was quickly detained by police.

The incident did not knock King Charles and he went inside the York Minster.

The new statue sits in a niche at the front of the cathedral.

It shows the queen wearing garter robes and holding the orb and sceptre, symbols of authority.

King Charles was presented with a model of the statue after the service.

Hundreds of people were outside the cathedral for the royal visit, including Emily Pickard.

“It's an amazing occasion,” she said. “It's not every day you get the king visiting your city. It's great to see such an amazing crowd.”

The queen, the longest reigning British monarch, died in September during her platinum year.

King Charles ascended to the throne the same day and will have a coronation ceremony next year.