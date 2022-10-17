Jeremy Hunt reverses tax cuts and puts a time limit on energy cap

Jeremy Hunt has ripped up the UK government's medium-term fiscal plans in an attempt to drag markets back onside and rescue Liz Truss's ailing premiership.

He reversed almost all the measures set out in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget which had resulted in the collapse of the pound and a spike in borrowing rates after he set out a tax giveaway.

The chancellor was installed on Friday after Ms Truss sacrificed Kwasi Kwarteng following weeks of market turmoil which jeopardised her short tenure in Downing Street.

Today, Mr Hunt issued an emergency statement intended to reassure markets and set the government on a new course. He said the changes were to reduce "unhelpful speculation" about his planned changes which will be set out in full in a fortnight.

In a televised address, Mr Hunt announced:

· The Government will scrap plans to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20 per cent to 19 per cent in April next year, a move that had been forecast would cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24.

· Help with energy bills for all households will only last until April, with Mr Hunt announcing a review to look at a “new approach” to target support at those worst off after that

· The Government will ditch plans for new VAT-free shopping for international tourists

· Cuts to dividend tax rates and the reversal of off-payroll working reforms will not go ahead

· The government will continue with its planned cut to stamp duty and its reversal of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions

Mr Hunt said: "No government can control markets but every government can give certainty about the sustainability about public finances, one of the many factors that influence how markets behave."

He warned there would be more difficult decisions ahead on both tax and spending.

He added: "Growth requires confidence and stability and the United Kingdom will always pay its way."

Regarding the basic rate of income tax, Mr Hunt said it would now stay at 20p until economic conditions allowed a reduction.

The rate had been due to reduce to 19p from April under Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a year earlier than Rishi Sunak had planned.

“It is a deeply held Conservative value – a value that I share – that people should keep more of the money that they earn," Mr Hunt said.

“But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitments to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

Ms Truss's fate could be sealed by the mood of markets in the wake of Mr Hunt's screeching reversal of the mini-budget and her own backbench MPs who fear their seats would be lost in a general election.

Mr Hunt moved swiftly over the weekend to set out his new direction, with some MPs saying he was now now “de facto prime minister”.

There were concerns the markets would blow another hole in the UK's economic plans when they opened today, the first day since the Bank of England withdrew its bond-buying support.

The battered pound and UK government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of Mr Hunt’s emergency statement after the Treasury issued a 6am statement saying Mr Hunt would announce further details of his plans this morning, followed by a statement in the House of Commons later in the day.

Yields on 30-year and 10-year government bonds – also known as gilts – tumbled by around 8 per cent in early trading as the Chancellor’s announcement that he will bring forward a fiscal statement soothed volatile markets.

Sterling leapt more than 1 per cent to 1.131 US dollars at one stage after the news, which was unveiled before markets opened and ahead of what many feared would be a testing day for the pound and gilts.

The Treasury said Mr Hunt's move — two weeks earlier than scheduled and coming after talks at the weekend between Mr Hunt and Ms Truss — was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

Mr Kwarteng survived just 38 days as chancellor — the second shortest tenure ever.

“Strong start by Jeremy Hunt as chancellor,” Mel Stride, the Conservative MP who chairs parliament's Treasury committee, said on Twitter ahead of Mr Hunt's statement.

“Gets what needs to be done and is acting fast. Surprising markets positively on the upside with an early statement to House of Commons today is a wise move. Message is: ‘We get what needs to be done and it’s being sorted.'”

Sir Roger Gale, a backbench Conservative MP, told Sky News: “I think Jeremy Hunt has taken on the job … on his own terms.

“He’s said he will do it, but he will only do it if he can do what he believes to be necessary to stabilise the markets, to stabilise the economy and to get the show back on track … There is real power in Downing Street, but it’s not in No 10, it’s in No 11.

“I think Jeremy Hunt is de facto prime minister at the moment."

Former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell has claimed Ms Truss has just a fortnight left to save her premiership.

Pressed on whether Ms Truss would lead her party into the next general election, Mr Mitchell told Times Radio: “I think the next two weeks will be critical in determining the answer to that question.”

Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury said the move was “evidence of the panic in government”.

Pat McFadden told BBC Breakfast: “The reason [Mr Hunt] is doing this is because ministers are terrified of what happens when markets open this morning.

“It is testament how much chaos has been caused by Liz Truss since she became prime minister.”

The measures come as Ms Truss continues to fight to hold on to her leadership, with three Conservative MPs already breaking ranks to call on her to go.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the prime minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed deep unease with her leadership but stopped short of calling for her to go.

This is a developing story.