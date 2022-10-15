Jeremy Hunt admits UK made mistakes in mini-budget

Britain's new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said some taxes could go up and admitted his predecessor made “mistakes” in a disastrous mini-budget that battered markets, the currency, mortgages and pensions.

Mr Hunt said Britain now needed stability and Prime Minister Liz Truss needed time to tackle the crises facing the country — rampant inflation and Ukraine among them.

The warnings from Mr Hunt, in his first interview since taking the job on Friday, was in stark contrast to the ‘tax cuts and borrowing’ mini-budget that was laid out by Kwasi Kwarteng and Ms Truss, which sparked panic in the markets.

The new chancellor criticised “mistakes” of the Truss administration and warned of “difficult decisions” to come on tax and spending.

“We will have some very difficult decisions ahead,” Mr Hunt said, warning that “all government departments” face spending restraint.

“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up,” he said.

He added that Ms Truss has only been prime minister for a matter of weeks and that the government would be judged at a national election expected in 2024.

Tax cuts financed by borrowing was the centrepiece of the mini-budget but that has now been pushed aside with Mr Hunt refusing to comment on where he intends to spend and where he intends to make cuts.

With Mr Kwarteng fired, Ms Truss hopes she will be able to survive as prime minister, and that party MPs are able to forget or forgive — after she won the Tory Party leadership position on a promises of tax cuts.

Senior Conservative MPs are appalled at the party's collapse in opinion polls since Ms Truss replaced Boris Johnson on September 6.

“There were mistakes,” Mr Hunt said “The prime minister's recognised that, that's why I'm here.”

Two of those mistakes, Mr Hunt said, were wanting to cut taxes for the highest earners, and presenting their budget without independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“It's a big honour to do the job that I've been asked to do by the prime minister but I want to be honest with people: we have some very difficult decisions ahead.

“The last few weeks have been very tough but the context of course is coming out of a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis.

“And the thing that people want, markets want, the country needs now, is stability. No Chancellor can control the markets.

“But what I can do is show that we can pay for our tax and spending plans, and that is going to need some very difficult decisions on both spending and tax.”

Mr Hunt did not offer any specific details of what might be contained in a highly anticipated fiscal statement scheduled for October 31, he did signal that tax rises could be coming.

Former Conservative leader Lord Hague said Ms Truss's premiership “hangs by a thread”, while Conservative former chancellor Lord Hammond said the events of the past weeks had wrecked the party's reputation for fiscal discipline.