Liz Truss tax cuts dumped as UK seeks to stabilise markets

The British chancellor enacted the biggest political about-turn in modern memory on Monday by ditching all possible tax cuts from a calamitous mini-budget in a bid to stabilise the markets.

Jeremy Hunt announced that not only would he row back the one per cent cut on income tax but also curtail the energy price cap to just six months in a huge move to reduce the Conservative party’s tumbling financial reputation.

In effect he brought the guillotine down on the prime minister’s “Trussonomics” experiment of low taxes for high growth, an announcement that will very likely decapitate her premiership.

Any chance of Liz Truss remaining in power over the coming days will depend on whether Mr Hunt’s evisceration of her economic plans manages to stabilise the markets.

From the first moments of trading on Monday it appeared the new chancellor had restored some fiscal confidence after the 10 year yield on gilts — bonds issued to finance public spending — dropped below the important 4 per cent mark.

That level is crucial as at least one big pension fund was liable to go bust if it remained above 4 per cent after the Bank of England withdrew its unlimited liability financing on Friday.

As Mr Hunt finished his brief but brutal statement on Monday the yield hovered just below the benchmark at 3.95 per cent. Similarly, the pound gained some strength against the dollar and the FTSE 100 share trading index remained on a marginally upwards trajectory.

If the UK markets continue to stabilise then there will be significant relief among Conservatives that Mr Hunt has managed to restore a small degree of respectability to their tarnished economic reputation.

The market situation had become so dire — on rumours that there was a £70 billion shortfall in UK government finances — that the chancellor had to get special permission from the House of Commons’ Speaker to make the announcement before parliament opened.

Jeremy Hunt in discussion with Treasury officials before he makes a statement. Photo HM Treasury

It was the government’s “essential responsibility to do what is necessary for economic stability”, Mr Hunt said. He was speaking with authority from the UK Treasury.

While he admitted that “no government can control the markets” it could at least “give certainty about the sustainability of public finances”.

That certainty had been obliterated by the extraordinarily risky September 23 mini-budget put forward by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng who, with Ms Truss’ full blessing, introduced massive tax cuts in the hope this would stimulate growth but without saying how any of it would be financed.

Bafflement turned to astonishment and disbelief as pension funds tanked and interest rates rose with a visceral effect on incomes by seeing those households renewing mortgages having to pay an average £500 a month more.

The sudden loss of confidence in economy management led to a plunging pound and surge in Whitehall’s borrowing costs.

Initially Mr Kwarteng had blithely stated he would announce how the cuts would be funded after assessment by the Office of Budget Responsibility in the new year. Then he said November 23. Then, following the furore, he said October 31.

But that was not enough. He was sacked on Friday and Mr Hunt spent the weekend in talks with the prime minister as well as the Governor of the Bank of England deciding how to stabilise Britain’s finances before the markets opened on Monday.

The only surviving policies from the mini-budget wreckage are the 1.25 per cent cut to National Insurance, a reduction on house buying stamp duty and the abolishment of a cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Mr Hunt, a veteran centrist, implied he was now in complete charge of the government’s direction by stating in the first person that “I have decided” to keep the basic rate of income tax at 20 per cent “indefinitely”.

The suggestion that government departments would face budget cuts was implied in his threat that “there will be more difficult decisions” in order “to get debt down”.

In a conclusion that suggested Britain’s financial fiasco was now more aligned to those experienced in Greece or Italy, he felt bound to reassure the international markets by stating that “the UK will always pay its way”.

Ms Truss is also likely to pay for her own poor fiscal mismanagement by becoming Britain’s shortest ever serving prime minister.

After 40 days in office she is unlikely to surpass George Canning’s 119 days (he died in office).

Tory MPs realise that the quicker the mismanagement wound is excised potentially the less it will be remembered.

By noon four Tory MPs had publicly called for Ms Truss to resign. The feeling in Westminster is that her time in office is now measured in hours, if not days.