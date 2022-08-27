Two released on bail in killing of UK schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Two men have been released in bail as police issue a new appeal for information in to the killing of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

They urged people to come forward so that those responsible face justice

Olivia was shot on Monday, a tragic victim of apparently random violence, after a gunman chased his intended target into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

READ MORE Olivia Pratt-Korbel named as victim in Liverpool shooting

Police have also appealed to the city criminal fraternity to contact them.

“Our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice,” Merseyside police said on Saturday.

“We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting.”

The Audi Q3 which forms part of the police investigation into the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. PA

The force has previously released an image of a black Audi Q3, which has been seized and which they believe is the same car used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

Police also pushed their appeal for information on social media, insisting “silence is not an option”.

The force tweeted: “A simple request — share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share it further still, so that there's no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia.

“We need names. Silence is not an option.”

Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The two men bailed were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

One of them, a 36-year-old from Huyton, was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. The other is a 33-year-old man from Dovecot.

Olivia died after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home. Her mother Cheryl, 46, was also injured.

Assistant mayor of Liverpool Harry Doyle said people had come forward in the days since the murder, because they “want to see justice” for the little girl and her loved ones, and that the arrests had brought “a sense of hope and relief”.

Olivia's family have urged people to “do the right thing”, saying that speaking up “is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass', it is about finding out who took our baby away from us”.

In a touching tribute, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wore a top reading “RIP Olivia YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone)” for the team's victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Anyone with CCTV/dashcam/smart doorbell footage that they think could help police in their investigation can be submit it on the Public Portal at mipp.police.uk, police said.