Man arrested on suspicion of murdering UK schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murdering schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, in a high-profile case in Britain.

The man, 36, is also being held on suspicion of two attempted murders.

He was being questioned in custody after an operation involving armed officers late on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest in an incident involving a gunman at her home on Monday.

Another man suspected to be the intended target of the shooting was arrested on Wednesday. He and Olivia's mother were injured.

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel met senior police officers at the crime scene on Friday after being briefed at Merseyside Police headquarters.

In a tribute on Thursday, Olivia's family said she was "adored by everyone who knew her" and "loved life and all it had to offer".

"Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness. We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life," it said.

Flowers are left near the scene where Olivia was killed at her home. PA

This is a developing story