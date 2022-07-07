Who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister?

After an exodus of ministers out of Boris Johnson's government fatally undermined his grip on power, the race to lead with Conservative Party kicked off on Thursday with plenty of contenders lining up to lift the crown.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi poses for a photograph outside the HM Treasury in Westminster, following his appointment after Rishi Sunak resigned from the post on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday July 6, 2022.

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi was born in Iraq in 1967 in the year the Ba’ath political party retook power. He came from a relatively prominent Kurdish family whose grandfather had been the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

After fleeing as a refugee to the UK, he faced difficulties adapting to his life, especially his struggles with the English language and bullies at school. After a successful career in business, including a role in launching the polling agency YouGov, he entered politics and became MP for Stratford on Avon, William Shakespeare's birthplace.

As a minister he rose from junior roles, including being in charge of the vaccines brief during the Covid-19 pandemic, to be named education secretary. On Tuesday, Mr Zahawi moved into Downing Street as the chancellor of the exchequer.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak in conversation with Shevaun Haviland, Director General British Chambers of Commerce, during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference at the QEII Centre, London. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was elevated from a junior role to Number 11 Downing Street in early 2020, after Sajid Javid's surprise resignation over policy differences with Boris Johnson.

After Covid-19 struck, Mr Sunak stepped to the fore of the government's pandemic response with measures to support workers and businesses.

With a slick social media campaign backed by graphics, Mr Sunak soon had a personal brand and led the rankings for a future leadership bid.

Mr Sunak was elected in 2015 in the seat of Richmond in North Yorkshire, but was recently tarnished by a fine in the Partygate scandal.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaving 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. AFP

Liz Truss

Liz Truss held positions under David Cameron and Theresa May before being appointed by Boris Johnson, and is currently the longest continuously serving member of the Cabinet.

A burst of favourable headlines such as “Liz Truss: the new Iron Lady?” surrounded the foreign secretary earlier in the year.

Like Margaret Thatcher, Conservative prime minister from 1979 to 1990, Ms Truss has a deep interest in economic reforms and supports right-wing policies to free up the economy and lower taxation. Her former backing for the “Remain” campaign to stay in the EU remains a handicap for her ambitions.

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arriving to attend a cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday. AFP

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace has been praised for his calm under pressure approach to handling the Ukraine crisis as defence secretary.

A member of the Scots Guard and businessman before entering Westminster, Mr Wallace was also prominent when he oversaw the evacuation of refugees and British nationals from Afghanistan.

With family ties to Scotland and having been an MSP, Mr Wallace has deep unionist credentials as the issue of Scottish independence looms over politics once more.

MP Jeremy Hunt outside Downing Street in September 2021. Reuters

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt lost out in the 2019 Conservative leadership contest as Mr Johnson's vow to leave the EU without a deal saw him win 66 per cent of the vote. Mr Johnson promptly sacked Mr Hunt as foreign secretary.

The entrepreneur and long-time UK health secretary has used his position as chairman of a select committee to keep his profile high. And he has refused to rule out another run at the leadership, taking a hostile stand against Mr Johnson in the June confidence vote on his leadership.

Even aside from his credentials, one of his strengths as a candidate would stem from not being tainted by being part of Mr Johnson's Cabinet.

MP Tom Tugendhat, speaking at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast in October 2021.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, the former soldier and civil servant, took a leading role as a critic of the government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

A “One Nation” Conservative, Mr Tugendhat said it would be a “huge privilege” to serve as prime minister. He has said he will “go for it” if fellow Tories give him their backing to join the race.

Although lacking in ministerial experience, Mr Tugendhat's role as a close military and security adviser to the UK high command a decade ago could be seen as preparation for the job.