Boris Johnson on the brink as resignations mount

Boris Johnson’s grip on power was loosening by the minute on Wednesday amid further resignations as once-loyal MPs distanced themselves from his leadership.

More aides quit his government after a string of departures on Tuesday evening. The resignations started with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts. Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Mr Johnson for months.

While new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi was touring the broadcasters trying to create a united front on Wednesday, Will Quince resigned as children and families minister. Mr Quince said he could not accept being sent out to defend Mr Johnson on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row. Mr Pincher held a key government role but stepped down after being accused of groping two male MPs. It then emerged that there had been a string of allegations against him, with Downing Street struggling to give a convincing version of events.

Laura Trott then quit as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is — and must always be — of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”. Schools Minister Robin Walker followed, saying the government has been “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Departures on Tuesday included trade envoy to Morocco Andrew Murrison, Tory party vice chairman Bim Afolami, Solicitor General Alex Chalk, and junior ministers Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, and Nicola Richards. Another, Virginia Crosbie, told Mr Johnson: “You cannot be trusted to tell the truth. You can serve this country one last time by leaving office.”

Theo Clarke resigned as a trade envoy, saying as one of the party’s new female MPs she took allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously and his handling of the Pincher affair had shown a “severe lack of judgment”.

Other Cabinet members, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace — two likely contenders for the leadership — continue to back Mr Johnson, aides said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a doggedly loyal Cabinet ally, dismissed the resignations as “little local difficulties”.

_________________________________

Resignations at a glance

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Andrew Murrison, trade envoy

Bim Afolami, vice-chairman

Jonathan Gullis, aide

Saqib Bhatti, aide

Nicola Richards, aide

Virginia Crosbie, aide

Theo Clarke, trade envoy

Alex Chalk, solicitor general

Will Quince, children’s minister

Laura Trott, aide

Robin Walker, schools minister

_________________________________

Johnson to face MPs

Mr Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in Parliament on Wednesday after his government was rocked by the departures. The former ministers will now sit on the Conservative backbenches at the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, which promises to be even more combustible than usual.

Mr Johnson then faces an hours-long grilling from the leaders of the Commons' most powerful committees, who include some of his most virulent critics in the Tory ranks.

Much of the grilling will focus on the Pincher affair.

Members of the media gather outside 10 Downing Street following a series of resignations from Boris Johnson's government. Getty Images

Days of shifting explanations had followed the resignation of the deputy chief whip, a position intended to keep MPs' behaviour in check. Downing Street at first denied Mr Johnson knew of prior allegations against Mr Pincher when appointing him in February.

But by Tuesday, that defence had collapsed after a former top civil servant said Mr Johnson, as foreign minister, was told in 2019 about another incident involving his ally.

The Pincher affair was the “icing on the cake” for Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, a Johnson critic, told Sky News.

“I and a lot of the party now are determined that he will be gone by the summer recess [starting on July 22]: the sooner the better.”

Rishi Sunak throws in the towel

Mr Sunak's departure in particular, in the middle of policy differences over a cost-of-living crisis sweeping Britain, is dismal news for Mr Johnson.

In his resignation letter, he said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

“I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” Mr Sunak wrote to Mr Johnson.

Mr Javid preceded Mr Sunak at the Treasury before quitting over a prior dispute with Mr Johnson.

He wrote that the prime minister's survival in last month's no-confidence vote gave him the opportunity to show “humility, grip and new direction”.

“I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

_____________________________________

_____________________________________

Mr Johnson, 58, has been embroiled in various scandals, above all the “Partygate” affair, in which he was fined by police for breaking his own coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Downing Street.

He still faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs over the lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak’s replacement as Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, hinted at reversing a planned rise in corporation tax as part of the effort to restore trust between the leadership and Tory MPs.

But the Cabinet reshuffle does not appear to have persuaded Mr Johnson’s critics to hold fire.

Minister who defended PM on TV quits over 'inaccurate' briefing

Mr Quince was one of the ministers sent on the airwaves to defend Mr Johnson’s position over Mr Pincher, who quit as deputy chief whip after allegedly assaulting two men while drunk at London’s Carlton Club.

The Prime Minister later acknowledged he had previously been informed of allegations against Mr Pincher dating back to 2019 and said he regretted keeping him in government beyond that point.

Mr Quince said he had received a “sincere apology” from Mr Johnson for being sent out with an “inaccurate” briefing about the Prime Minister’s knowledge of events.

But “I have no choice but to tender my resignation” as “I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith”.

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote in which 41 per cent of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield later that month led to the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering anger over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Tory MPs are also uneasy about the Government’s high spending, high taxing approach as a result of the response to the pandemic.

Mr Zahawi sought to reassure Conservatives that “nothing is off the table” when questioned about possibly cancelling the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April 2023.

“I will look at everything. There’s nothing off the table. I want to be one of the most competitive countries in the world for investment,” he told Sky News.

“I know that boards around the world, when they make investment decisions, they’re long-term, and the one tax they can compare globally is corporation tax. I want to make sure that we are as competitive as we can be whilst maintaining fiscal discipline.”

Mr Quince’s resignation came as Mr Zahawi toured the broadcast studios and the Chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “He felt let down, clearly. All I would say to my colleagues is, people don’t vote for divided teams.”

But the Chancellor said he believed the Prime Minister had integrity and was “determined to deliver for this country”.