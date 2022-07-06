Who is Nadhim Zahawi? From Baghdad boy to British Chancellor

Even without the political upheaval that drove his promotion, Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, will have his hands full addressing the UK’s mounting economic woes.

High inflation, low economic growth and a series of unresolved strikes are only some of the problems the former businessman will need to address.

But having fled persecution in his native Baghdad as a child and decades later, overseen the coronavirus vaccine campaign, Mr Zahawi, 55, knows a thing or two about overcoming ominous challenges. He said he was "almost welling up" at being reminded of his upbringing and how far he had come when touring broadcasting studios after his latest appointment.

Early years

Born in Iraq in 1967 in the year the Ba’ath political party retook power, Mr Zahawi came from a relatively prominent Kurdish family whose influence — and later safety — was threatened by the rise of Saddam Hussein to power in the 1970s.

Mr Zahawi’s grandfather had been the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, his signature appearing on the country's banknotes, but the Zahawis’ sway eventually drew the ire of the ruling elite.

When Mr Zahawi's father, a businessman, was tipped-off that the secret police loyal to Saddam, then the deputy leader of Iraq, were coming for him, he quickly arranged his escape.

Telling his colleagues he was going on a trip to the north of the country, the Kurd instead packed his bags for Baghdad Airport.

Mr Zahawi has previously reflected on the “traumatic” moment when he watched the plane in which his father was travelling prepare to take-off, only for a military vehicle to approach the aircraft.

He said his mother was in tears and the family were terrified that the army was going to escort his father off the plane. Iraqi authorities instead took the man sitting behind his father and by the time the secret police had raided their home, Mr Zahawi’s father was long gone.

The harrowing experience is one the new chancellor says is "stamped on his memory". He still recalls how hard it was to shake off the terror that permeated the family home in Baghdad, before the rest of the family left to join the father in London.

From Baghdad to Sussex

Once settled, Mr Zahawi’s father sent for his wife and children and in 1978, an 11-year-old Nadhim arrived without speaking a word of English.

The family lived in Sussex and Mr Zahawi was privately educated at Kings College School in West London and later graduated from University College London where he studied chemical engineering.

He has described the difficulty he had adapting to life in the UK, especially his struggles with the English language and bullies at school, but the young Nadhim kept himself occupied with football, studying maths and science, and horse riding.

As he was about to start university, however, the family’s fortunes turned dramatically when a business venture fell through and his father “lost everything” except for his brown Vauxhall car.

With the family’s one remaining asset, the school-leaver was about to take up a job as a taxi driver when his mother insisted he continue his education and pawned her gold jewellery to pay for it.

Business and politics

It was not until he began studying at University College London that he developed an interest in politics and became actively involved with the Conservative Party.

“They just looked reasonable and actually they were very pleasant and talked about things like opportunity and freedom – stuff that resonated with me,” he says of his fellow Conservative students.

“I just thought, ‘those are my values’."

It would be some years still before those values would send him to Downing Street but his early career as a businessman and entrepreneur may stand him in good stead in his current role as the UK’s finance minister.

After graduating, Mr Zahawi set up a firm selling Teletubbies merchandise — a company which attracted investment from the then-Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer.

After taking on the role of vaccines minister during the height of the pandemic, Mr Zahawi was appointed the minister of education in 2021. PA

Lord Archer remembers the young Nadhim Zahawi being "a born organiser” who gets things done, in keeping with contemporary recognition that the Chancellor is a “safe pair of hands”.

The entrepreneur’s connection to Lord Archer opened a few doors within the Conservative Party and in 1994, Mr Zahawi become a councillor in Wandsworth, south-west London before making an unsuccessful bid for Parliament three years later.

In 2000 he founded YouGov, a leading market research company which has since become famous for its political polling.

Having started life in an office in Mr Zahawi’s garden shed, YouGov now employs more than 400 people on three continents.

Mr Zahawi is said to have cashed in his shares in YouGov for £1.2m ($1.4m) after floating the company on the London Stock Exchange in 2005. He was later named Entrepreneur of the year by Ernst & Young in 2008.

In January 2010, he stood down from the company he had founded to have another stab at becoming an MP, this time for Stratford-on-Avon, famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

After winning the seat, Mr Zahawi was elected to the Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee, and went on to co-author a book, Masters of Nothing, with former health minister Matt Hancock, about the human behaviour behind the banking crash.

Over the following years, the father-of-three took up a range of government appointments, including on the prime minister’s policy board in 2013, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in 2014 and as the prime minister’s apprenticeship adviser in 2015.

By 2018, Mr Zahawi was working in junior ministerial roles in the education and business departments before he was appointed minister in charge of the Covid-19 vaccine campaign in 2020.

Calling it at the time "the most important job I'll ever do", Mr Zahawi, whose uncle died of Covid-19 in England, oversaw the programme for 11 months. He was later promoted by Mr Johnson to the Cabinet in 2021 to run education policy.

Mr Zahawi’s most recent promotion comes with praise and renewed loyalty to his adopted country and the man currently running it.

“This country is a beacon of freedom and opportunity for the rest of the world and will long continue under this prime minister,” said Mr Zahawi in interviews after his appointment.

From Baghdad to boardrooms to backbenches, the Iraqi-born British citizen has charted a course to becoming one of the most powerful men in UK politics.

“I pinch myself every morning, to wake up to think the 11-year-old who arrived on these shores and couldn’t speak a word of English is now the member for Shakespeare, for the heart of England and the Chancellor of the Exchequer in her majesty’s government," he said. "This is the greatest country on Earth.”