Who are the Tory leadership candidates?

A glut of Conservative Party candidates are seeking to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minster, and lead the country as it tackles a set of crises that includes war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

Candidates first secure support among MPs and then a nationwide vote of party members. The next round of voting by MPs is Wednesday.

The departing Prime Minister Mr Johnson wanted to stay in place until October but there has been backlash against him holding on in Downing Street until then, and now a replacement is expected to be in position by September 5.

The first step for any candidate will be to enter the Conservative leadership race, held first among the parliamentary party and then a final run-off vote for the membership.

How does the election work?

The Conservative backbench 1922 Committee will set a timetable for the first rounds of the contest. Many in the party are calling for this phase to be wrapped up by July 23, the start of Parliament's summer break.

It is then up to the Conservative Party board to schedule a membership vote, probably before the end of next month.

At least eight MPs' nominations were required for any candidate to enter the first round.

The next hurdle is to secure 30 votes from MPs in the first round of a series of ballots among MPs.

On July 14, contenders who do not have the support of 10 per cent of the parliamentary party’s 358 MPs will bow out.

In the next round of voting, the candidate placed last will then be removed from the contest.

Once the final pair has been picked by MPs, the vote is opened up to all party members. Before the winner is identified in a final ballot, a series of debates and election events is held around the country.

Contenders

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi following his appointment after Rishi Sunak resigned from the post. PA

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi was born in Iraq in 1967 in the year the Baath political party regained power. He came from a relatively prominent Kurdish family whose grandfather had been the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

After fleeing as a refugee to the UK, he faced difficulties adapting to his life, especially his struggles with the English language and bullies at school.

After a successful career in business, including a role in launching the polling agency YouGov, he entered politics and became MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare's birthplace.

As a minister he rose from junior roles, including being in charge of the vaccines brief during the Covid-19 pandemic, to be named education secretary.

Mr Zahawi moved into Downing Street as the Chancellor of the Exchequer two days befote Mr Johnson's resignation

Rishi Sunak released a slick video announcing his leadership ambitions. PA

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was elevated from a junior role to No 11 Downing Street in early 2020, after Sajid Javid's surprise resignation over policy differences with Boris Johnson.

After Covid-19 struck, Mr Sunak stepped to the fore of the government's pandemic response with measures to support workers and businesses.

With a slick social media campaign backed by graphics, he had soon created a personal brand and led the rankings for a future leadership bid.

Mr Sunak was elected in 2015 in the seat of Richmond in North Yorkshire, but his reputation was recently tarnished by a fine in the Partygate scandal.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. AFP

Liz Truss

Liz Truss held positions under David Cameron and Theresa May before being appointed by Boris Johnson, and is the longest continuously serving member of the Cabinet.

A burst of favourable headlines, such as “Liz Truss: the new Iron Lady?” surrounded the foreign secretary this year.

Like Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative prime minister from 1979 to 1990, Ms Truss has a deep interest in economic reform and supports right-wing policies to free up the economy and lower taxes.

Her former backing for the Remain campaign to stay in the EU is still a handicap for her ambitions.

Ms Truss announced her bid to become Tory leader on Sunday evening, pledging to reverse the national insurance hike and “keep corporation tax competitive”.

Britain's then-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt in June 2019. AP

Penny Mordaunt

International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run for the top job, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

Ms Mordaunt, 49, a former navy reservist who has also held several senior ministerial roles, is not among the front-runners to succeed Mr Johnson in recent polls of Tory party members ultimately set to choose their new leader.

But such contests are notoriously unpredictable, and with a range of politicians from different factions of the ruling party possibly set to run, political commentators say few contenders can be discounted.

Kemi Badenoch wants to 'focus on the essentials'. Photo: UK Parliament

Kemi Badenoch

A former equalities minister, she put herself forward as a candidate to become the new Conservative leader, promising “limited government” and “a focus on the essentials”.

The MP said she supports lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity, and accompanied by tight spending discipline”.

Writing in The Times, she hit out at “identity politics” and said Boris Johnson was “a symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them”.

“People are exhausted by platitudes and empty rhetoric. Loving our country, our people or our party is not enough,” she said.

Attorney General Suella Braverman. Getty

Suella Braverman

She is the Attorney General for England and Wales. She was a Brexit-supporting MP and is considered to be on the right of the party.

She is the MP for Fareham in 2015 and was appointed to her current post in February 2020.

She is the daughter of Christie and Uma Fernandes, from Kenya and Mauritius, who emigrated to Britain in the 1960s.

Jeremy Hunt. Reuters

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt lost out in the 2019 Conservative leadership contest, as Mr Johnson's vow to leave the EU without a deal led to 66 per cent of the vote. Mr Johnson promptly sacked Mr Hunt as foreign secretary.

The entrepreneur and long-time UK health secretary has used his position as chairman of a select committee to keep his profile high.

He has refused to rule out another run at the leadership, taking a hostile stand against Mr Johnson in the confidence vote on his leadership last month.

Even aside from his credentials, one of his strengths as a candidate would stem from not being tainted by being part of Mr Johnson's Cabinet.

Tom Tugendhat, speaking at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast. PA

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier and civil servant, took a leading role as a critic of the government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

A “One Nation” Conservative, Mr Tugendhat said it would be a “huge privilege” to serve as prime minister. He has said he will “go for it” if fellow Tories give him their backing to join the race.

Although lacking ministerial experience, Mr Tugendhat's role as a close military and security adviser to the UK high command a decade ago could be seen as preparation for the job.

Candidates who dropped out

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, 07 July 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resigned as Tory Party leader has appointed a number of new Cabinet Ministers after a series of resignations. EPA / TOLGA AKMEN

Grant Shapps

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also set out his stance for lower taxes in a Sunday morning television appearance.

People are far more interested in “bread and butter issues” like the cost of living than a debate about trans rights, Grant Shapps has said.

The Conservative leadership candidate said the UK does not “need to get caught up” in a culture war on the issue.

Asked if voters are interested in a so-called war on woke, Mr Shapps said: “If people want a PM who’s talking about woke issues at all, it’s just not me, don’t vote for me.

“I am interested in the bread and butter issues that your viewers will be thinking about every single day of the week.

“I am a libertarian, I’m liberal both economically but also socially. Let’s let live. Let people live their lives.

“I just don’t think we need to get caught up in some US-style debate and sort of almost aggressive war on these issues. It’s just not necessary.”

Conservative politician Sajid Javid arrives at the BBC in central London on July 10, 2022, to appear on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Sophie Raworth. - A trio of Conservative heavyweights, including former health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, late Saturday announced their bids to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meaning eight contenders have entered the already acrimonious leadership race. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Sajid Javid

Announcing is bid in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Javid and Mr Hunt vowed to cut corporation tax from 25 to 15 per cent.

Mr Javid said he would also slash or change other taxes, including reversing a recent rise in national insurance that is to raise health service funding.

“We cannot fall into a low-growth trap like many other countries have across Europe — we must cut taxes,” he told the BBC on Sunday.

Mr Javid also said the UK should consider ripping up old EU laws “to make us a more pro-business, wealth-creating, entrepreneurial economy”.

Rehman Chishti. PA

Rehman Chishti

Newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti has announced he is also running to be the next Tory leader.

“I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister,” Mr Chishti, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham, wrote on Twitter.

“For me it’s about aspirational conservatism, fresh ideas, fresh team for a fresh start taking our great country forward."