What is the role of the 1922 Committee in deciding Boris Johnson's future?

Nominations open Wednesday for candidates in elections to the 1922 Conservative Party backbench committee with shape of the new panel set to emerge a week later at a time when it looks set to play a key role in the future of Britain’s prime minister.

The forum that governs Conservative Party rules has arrived at possibly its most powerful and important moment in its 99-year history as nominations close for the 16 places on its executive board. It takes its name from an effort to represent the views of Conservatives elected in 1922 at a time when the party was divided over trade policy. It has acted as the lynchpin of the parliamentary party since that time.

Over the course of just a few hours on July 13, Downing Street will discover whether the 16 elected MPs are composed of those believed to either favour Boris Johnson continuing as leader or if the balance has tilted against him.

The 1922’s importance stems from its ability to set the rules and the new board has the power to move quickly to launch a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson, just over a month since the last effort to depose the former journalist fell short.

Under current rules the prime minister is immune from a second confidence vote for precisely 12 months following the poll on 6 June in which 148 of this MPs voted against him and 211 backed the incumbent.

That vote was triggered by at least 15 per cent of the parliamentary party or 54 MPs, sending letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee.

In a briefing to Westminster journalists on 6 June, Sir Graham admitted that the rules could be changed with ease if the committee so decided. That ability is what makes the 13 July vote an key moment for both dissenters and supporters.

Only backbenchers can vote for the six executive posts and 12 officers, meaning that the estimated 160 MPs on the government payroll – ministers and parliamentary private secretaries – are ineligible.

Given that the majority of the 144 no confidence voters were backbenchers in the secret poll, that means the committee could be heavily weighted against Mr Johnson.

Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, announces that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader following a confidence vote in his leadership. PA

If the rebels gain control then they will be able to change the rules “in an afternoon” which would not rule out a second confidence vote before the summer recess on 21 July.

There’s a suggestion that an acceptable compromise would be that the second poll would require 25 per cent of the parliamentary party, or 90 MPs, to write letters triggering a vote.

That prospect is causing considerable nerves among Mr Johnson’s loyalists. Nadine Dorries, the outspoken Culture Secretary, has gone as far as suggesting the whip should be removed from those MPs who want to change the rules.

It is understood there are three different groups of MPs running for the executive. Pro-Johnson followers, people who are anti-Johnson but oppose a rule change and those who outright want another confidence vote.

The second category are concerned that the change would make it difficult for any future prime minister to govern, with the threat of regular no confidence votes.

But with the apparent dissembling by Downing Street over the Chris Pincher affair and growing discontent over Mr Johnson’s leadership, that could well happen, particularly if Steve Baker, the well-organised and articulate anti-Johnson candidate is elected.

“Mr Baker’s election to the committee should be a cause for deep unease in Number Ten,” said one MP. “He knows how to organise and how to get the numbers.”

With summer recess eight days after the vote, it is not expected that a rule-change will happen until the autumn, probably after the privileges committee reports on whether Mr Johnson misled the Commons over the Partygate scandal.

That could be around December, and even then it is not guaranteed Mr Johnson will be unseated.

“In terms of getting rid of a party leader, you have to have a fairly clear idea of who should be installed in his place,” a former minister told The National. “At the moment is there is no clear alternative to Boris. No one has that sufficient critical mass of support to be confident that they could win. That’s why the efforts to get rid of him so far have proved a failure.”