Opposition leaders warn Boris Johnson 'cannot lead caretaker government'

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has led calls for a general election and a new UK government ahead of Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s expected resignation speech.

Mr Johnson caved to intense pressure from his cabinet to step down on Thursday after the flood of resignations from his government approached 60. “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today,” a Number 10 spokesman said.

Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, to inform him of his decision, a source in Number 10 said, “and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the [Tory party] conference in October.”

Sir Keir said Labour would use a House of Commons motion to attempt to oust him if the prime minister refused to hand over the reins to a caretaker prime minister. “He needs to go completely,” Sir Keir said. “None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.

“He's inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country. We're stuck with a government which isn't functioning in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. And all of those that have been propping him up should be utterly ashamed of themselves.”

Before Mr Johnson’s expected resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir shared a letter on Twitter, welcoming the “good news”. But he insisted a change of Conservative leader would not be sufficient to address the problems blighting Britain and suggested the time had come for a general election to elect a new government — which he would lead.

“The Tory Party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out,” Sir Keir wrote.

The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises.



We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.



“They have been in power for 12 years. The damage they have done is profound. Twelve years of economy stagnation, 12 years of declining public services, 12 years of empty promises. Enough is enough.

“We don’t need to change the Tory at the top — we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain.”

If a general election was called it is unlikely the Conservatives would win the same amount of support that they did in the last election in December 2019 when they won a landslide majority of 80 seats in parliament. With Mr Johnson at the helm of the party leading a campaign to “get Brexit done” the Tories won 43.6 per cent of the popular vote — the highest percentage for any party since 1979.

Public support for the ruling party has in recent months plummeted, as the government has weathered scandal after scandal and lost several by-elections to Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Lib Dems, said it wold be “ludicrous” for Mr Johnson to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader has been chosen by the Conservatives, and added his voice to growing calls for a change of government.

“Johnson may have gone but the stain on the Conservative Party can't be removed that easily,” he tweeted. “This cruel callous government must go.”

“The idea that the Conservatives might make Boris Johnson caretaker for anything is frankly ludicrous,” he added. “The man’s never taken care of anything in his life.”

The idea that the Conservatives might make Boris Johnson caretaker for anything is frankly ludicrous.



Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party, also in opposition, made clear his distaste for any plan that would see Mr Johnson remain in office as a caretaker prime minister over the coming months.

“How did the Conservative Party allow this to drag on for so long?,” he tweeted. “And are they really going to let him hang around for another three months? The work to heal our democracy needs to start well before then.”

News of Mr Johnson’s resignation broke on Thursday morning shortly after Iraqi-born MP Nadhim Zahawi, who was named as the new chancellor on Wednesday, publicly called on the prime minister to quit, saying the situation “is not sustainable and it will only get worse”. His withdrawal of support for the embattled leader came after Mr Johnson sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove on Wednesday evening after he too asked him to leave office. Mr Johnson on Thursday appointed Greg Clark to the position.

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, used the prime minister's resignation to further push his party's campaign for Scottish Independence. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon last month announced plans to hold a referendum on the matter in October 2023, after Scots voted to remain part of the UK in 2014. Mr Johnson on Wednesday ruled out handing Scotland's first minister the authority to hold another independence referendum.

“The only way for Scotland to escape the damage of Westminster control is to become an independent country, with the full powers needed to regain our place in Europe and build a fair and prosperous future,” Mr Blackford tweeted. “Whoever takes over from Boris Johnson must respect the democratic mandate the Scottish government has to hold an independence referendum — so we can escape Westminster control for good.”