Platinum jubilee: crowds cheer UK royals at thanksgiving service

Thousands of royal fans erupted into rapturous cheers outside St Paul’s Cathedral in central London on Friday, as members of the royal family gathered to give thanks for Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

People who had travelled hundreds of miles to witness the historic platinum jubilee celebrations craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the royal entourage.

The queen, 96, pulled out of the service after experiencing “discomfort” at the Trooping the Colour celebration on Thursday.

The arrival of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after a family reconciliation sparked cheers from awaiting well-wishers.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William, his wife Kate and other senior royals were given a warm welcome, although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s entrance was marked by a mixture of boos and cheers.

Mary Anne Shorrock, who was born in 1951, the year before the queen ascended the throne said she was thrilled to see the royals in person.

“It was amazing,” said the royal superfan, who has previously seen the queen and Princess Diana carrying out public engagements. “It’s going out of fashion for the younger generation to admire the royal family and it’s a shame.”

Her daughter Joanne Shorrock, 50, said she felt compelled to make the 230-mile journey from Lancashire to London to claim a front-row seat for the historic occasion in honour of the queen.

The mother and daughter were among those who gathered under the early morning sun outside the cathedral to secure a good vantage point.

The queen is the only British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne.