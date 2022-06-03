Royal platinum jubilee style: Kate a ray of sunshine in yellow at thanksgiving service

The Duchess of Cambridge was a ray of sunshine at the platinum jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The royal wore a summery Emilia Wickstead dress with a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy and nude Gianvito Rossi pumps. She borrowed Queen Elizabeth II's pearl earrings for the occasion.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaving the service of thanksgiving. Getty Images

The duchess wasn't the only royal in attendance, as she was joined by husband, Prince William, and family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It was announced on Thursday that the queen was to miss the service, after experiencing “some discomfort” at her platinum jubilee celebrations during the day.

The service marked Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's first public appearance during the jubilee celebrations. For the event, she wore a look by Dior, including a bespoke belted coat, with a co-ordinated white hat and suede pumps by the French fashion house. Her look was accessorised with a Cartier Love bracelet.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday. WPA

Also in white was Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who wore an embellished brush silk coat dress with a wide-brimmed white hat. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wore a metallic rose gold Suzannah London dress, with a co-ordinated hat. The look is her second pink ensemble of the weekend, after wearing a pink gingham dress to attend Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The younger generation of royals seemed to agree on a vibrant dress code, as the queen's granddaughters, Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore a selection of vibrant shades.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both wore colourful ensembles to the service. PA Wire

Tindall, who was joined by husband ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, wore a fuchsia dress, and Princess Eugenie wore an orange Emilia Wickstead ensemble with a black hat. Her sister, Princess Beatrice wore a powder-blue Beulah London dress and hat, with pearl button detail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former prime minister David Cameron were among the politicians in attendance. Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, wore a striking red dress and a hat with red floral embellishment. Samantha Cameron wore a blue patterned dress by her own fashion label, Cefinn.

Day one of the platinum jubilee

The thanksgiving service took place on day two of the platinum jubilee celebrations. On the first day, royals attended Trooping the Colour, a military parade in central London.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a white dress coat, thought to be by British design house Alexander McQueen, with a black and white Philip Treacy hat, a pair of sapphire earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and a clutch bag by Scottish brand Strathberry.

Future queen consort, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a striped blue dress coat with a light blue wide-brimmed hat.

See the style highlights from Trooping the Colour: