Military members collapse during guard of honour at UK platinum jubilee service

Two members of a military guard of honour collapsed while they waited to welcome members of the British royal family and other guests to the national thanksgiving service during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The military personnel — one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines — appeared to lose consciousness while lining the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, central London, on Friday morning.

The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the cathedral door, fainted and fell on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness.

The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, appeared to lose consciousness about 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken into the shade under the columns of the cathedral.

A guardsman faints on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in warm, sunny weather in London. Getty

Both were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out.

It was a warm and sunny day in London, with a temperature of 20°C at the start of the service at 11am.