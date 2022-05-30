London apartment with views of Buckingham Palace on sale for £8 million

An ultra-luxury apartment with views of Buckingham Palace has gone on sale in London and could provide one of the best vantage points for the Queen Elizabeth II's forthcoming platinum jubilee.

The 2,000-square-foot home, valued at £8 million ($10.1m), is situated within the heart of British royalty and is directly opposite the Palace's private gardens and the Royal Mews.

Prospective buyers will be only a 10-minute walk from other London tourist hotspots, including the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park and Westminster Abbey, the location of the queen's coronation in 1953.

Developers Northacre say buyers of homes at Palace Street will enjoy a "bird's eye view" over the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The apartment is just one of 72 properties in the prestigious No. 1 Palace Street development, a 300,000-square-foot island site that once housed the famous Palace Hotel.

Built in 1860, the hotel was once popular with Queen Victoria’s visiting guests, including dukes, duchesses and other foreign dignitaries. However, it has now been renovated into multi-million-pound flats.

The current development is notable for incorporating five distinctive architectural styles: Italian Renaissance, Beaux-Arts, French Renaissance, Queen Anne, and 21st-century Contemporary.

Thousands of people will line the streets of London from Thursday for a four-day weekend celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth's ascension to the throne.

Celebrations will feature a special Trooping the Colour, which will involve hundreds of soldiers parading down The Mall, past the balcony of Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard's Parade.

Other events for the jubilee include a live music event in Buckingham Palace and an equestrian display of 500 horses and 1,000 performers on the grounds of Windsor Castle.