UK accused of role in Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s false confession

British officials were complicit in an unlawful false confession that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had to sign before she was allowed to leave Iran after six years, her campaign team said on on Tuesday.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said it was “startling” that a senior British official urged her to sign the document in March before she was allowed to board an aircraft to take her out of the country.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another British dual-national, Anoosheh Ashoori, were released after the UK paid a £400 million ($503m) debt to Tehran over an arms deal that was aborted after the 1979 revolution.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 at Tehran's international airport as she prepared to leave the country after visiting her parents.

She was jailed for five years on trumped-up charges of attempting to topple the regime. She was kept in the country for a further year at the end of her sentence as talks continued between the two countries.

She revealed in a BBC interview broadcast on Tuesday that the Iranians put pressure on her in the final days to confess to being a spy and to sign a document while being filmed.

"I was made to sign the forced confession at the airport in the presence of the British government," Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

"They told me that 'you won't be able to get on the plane'. And I knew that that was like a last-minute game because … they told me that they had been given the money,” she said.

“So what is the point of making me sign a piece of paper, which is incorrect? It's a false confession.”

Mr Ratcliffe told Sky News there were two attempts to persuade her to sign the confession after years of refusing to say she had done anything wrong.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe holds a press conference hosted by her local Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq, in Portcullis House, London, after her release from detention in Iran. PA

Two days before she finally left the country, she was taken, along with a British official, to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps office to sign a document that was left partially blank to allow the gaps to be filled in afterwards.

She was told to sign the document two days later at the airport. “This time the British official said: ‘if you want to get on that plane, you have to sign this’,” said Mr Ratcliffe.

“I think it was startling that the British government also required her to sign that confession.”

Rights group Redress, which worked on her behalf, has written to the UK’s foreign ministry calling for an inquiry, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The letter said that “UK officials were complicit in an unlawful act by the Iranian authorities, telling her that she must sign a false confession in circumstances where she effectively had no other choice”.

The lawyers said that the actions of UK officials went against UK policy not to solicit, encourage or condone the use of torture or mistreatment, the newspaper reported.

“Zaghari-Ratcliffe had resisted intense pressure to make a false confession on many occasions during interrogations and during her eight and a half months in solitary confinement,” said the letter.

“To be told to sign a false confession by her own government after all she had survived was deeply distressing to her.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, told the BBC that she expects the video to be used for Iranian propaganda purposes.

"The whole thing of me signing the forced confession was filmed," Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said. "It's a tool. So I'm sure they will show that some day."

She also criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for wrongly saying in 2017 that she had been training journalists in Iran.

In 2017, when he was foreign secretary, he erroneously told a foreign affairs committee that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "teaching people journalism" in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and their daughter, Gabriella, after being held for six years in Iran. Photo: @TulipSiddiq via Twitter

She had been a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation when she was detained, but she insisted her trip to Iran was a holiday to see her parents.

She said Mr Johnson's mistake enabled Iranian authorities to claim she was a spy.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she explained this to Mr Johnson at a meeting in Downing Street this month.

"For about a year and a half, I was trying to say: 'Look I was on holiday … I have come with a baby, with a suitcase full of nappies'.

"But then when he made that comment, the Revolutionary Guards every time after that … they said: 'You have been hiding information from us. We know that you're a spy. We know what you were up to, even your prime minister mentioned that.'

"So I lived under the shadow of his comment psychologically and emotionally for the following four-and-a-half years after that day."