Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe talks 'go to the wire' as UK prioritises paying Iran debt

Britain’s negotiations with Iran aimed at securing the release of dual citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “going right up to the wire”, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said talks with Tehran over the fate of the mother-of-one were “moving forward” but that he could not say more as “negotiations continue to be under way”.

Liz Truss, the UK’s foreign secretary, has said the government’s priority is to pay Iran the £400 million debt it owes for , and reach an agreement with Tehran to allow Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, to return to Britain.

Hopes were raised on Tuesday that she might finally be freed after six years when a London MP disclosed that her British passport had been returned to her.

Labour’s Tulip Siddiq said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been talking about coming back to the UK as “the day that she’s been dreaming about for six years now”.

The MP for Hampstead and Kilburn represents the constituency where Mr Ratcliffe and his daughter live.

“We know that there is a British negotiating team in Iran, and it’s difficult to think why they would be there if there wasn’t some leeway in what was happening, that there may be some progress made on the case. Certainly [Nazanin's husband] Richard is feeling hopeful," the MP told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday.

“I also was in touch with Nazanin as well, who definitely sounds a bit more stressed and a bit more nervous than Richard does. But at the same time is talking about coming home, being reunited with her husband and her daughter, being back at home in West Hampstead and saying that this is the day that she’s been dreaming about for six years now.”

Speaking to reporters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi during a visit to the UAE on Wednesday, Mr Johnson confirmed there was a British negotiating team in the Iranian capital vying for her release.

“It is true and it has been for a long time that we’re negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran,” the prime minister said.

“There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

“I really don’t think I should say much more, I’m sorry, although things are moving forward.

“I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we’re going right up to the wire.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken her daughter Gabriella – then not even two years old – to see relatives.

She was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran’s Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

Both the British Government and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe have always denied the allegations.

Ms Siddiq said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in Tehran while discussions are ongoing.

Ms Truss told Sky News on Wednesday that Britain is exploring ways to pay Iran the £400 million historic debt.

The sum relates to an order of 1,500 Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles which Tehran had paid the UK for before London cancelled the contract following the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

Ms Truss said “we are working very hard and I’ve made a priority, as foreign secretary, to secure the release of Nazanin” and other British citizens detained in Iran.

She said the Conservative-led government had also “made it a priority to pay the debt that we owe to Iran”.

I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back.



She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now.



I will keep posting updates as I get them.#FreeNazanin — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 15, 2022

She acknowledged the sum of cash is “a legitimate debt that the United Kingdom owes Iran” and said “we are looking for ways to pay it”.

She declined to elaborate on the possible ways in which the money could be repaid, and refused to say whether Iran had already received the lump sum.

“It’s a desperate situation and my heart is with the families who have suffered so greatly,” Ms Truss added.