Hope builds in Tehran’s Evin jail as nuclear talks focus on prisoner release

Even in the grim, overcrowded Evin jail, optimism has been rising for weeks that freedom is finally possible after years of setbacks for prisoners held by Iran as bargaining chips to pursue its international agenda.

About 20 prisoners from countries including the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Sweden and France are held on what are widely considered to be fabricated charges. Several have been threatened with the death penalty.

Prisoners include Emad Sharghi, an Iranian-American held since 2018, and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian who has served a five-year prison sentence but is still barred from leaving Iran to join her husband and daughter in the UK.

Their families have long demanded that there can be no international dealings with Iran unless they are released. Britain said on Tuesday that a conclusion to the talks was imminent — but the future of the hostages remains unclear.

Media reports Tuesday that a "prisoner swap" between the US and Iran was expected soon. Negotiators in Vienna have said that they were nearing the conclusion of talks with an agreement on restrictions to its nuclear programme reportedly agreed. “Now in the endgame of this negotiation. Time for us to conclude,” said Stephanie Al-Qaq, the UK Foreign Office’s director of the Middle East and North Africa department.

Families told The National that they started lobbying their governments hard when talks started in Vienna in April 2021 to ensure that foreign political prisoners and those held on trumped up charges were part of an agreement to resume the nuclear deal under the presidency of Joe Biden.

A US-based group — Hostage Aid Worldwide — was set up on the eve of the Vienna talks to tackle the global industry in prisoner taking for political gain. At its launch, former US prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang, said: “Any political deal that does not explicitly address Iran’s hostage taking behaviour will not stop Iran’s hostage taking.”

Campaigners said that the US had hardened its public stance since the talks started, with the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, saying last month it would be “very hard” to return to the deal while four Americans were held.

The US-led team had been much quieter on linking the two issues even a year ago, said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran.

“It would be inconceivable to have a new deal with the EU, US and Iran while people remained in jails,” he said.

“There is no way these diplomats can go home and tell the public that the fate of their hostages was not resolved.”

The families have also become more vocal. Once advised by their governments to keep quiet, families have increasingly grouped together and spoken out to demand the release of their loved ones and criticise the tactics of their governments.

Several former and current detainees — including British-Iranian prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori and Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese national who was held on spying charges from 2015-2019 and Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin — went on hunger strike this year to press their demand for no new nuclear deal without the release of prisoners.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella, in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran says he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain’s Foreign Office after 21 days. Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other British-Iranian nationals. (Aaron Chown / PA via AP)

Vienna negotiations

The talks have focused on the unfreezing of Iranian funds and the release of western prisoners, diplomats told Reuters. The talks included negotiators from the UK, France, Germany and the US — all of whom have prisoners in Iran held on what are considered to be false charges.

Mariam Claren, whose mother Nahid Taghavi was detained during a swoop on rights activists in October 2020, said she told the German government in April last year that her mother’s case had to be considered as part of the talks.

Families and supporters on Friday told The National that none of them had been briefed by their governments on the talks and what it meant for their relatives.

“Imagine the mental torture the families will go through in the coming weeks. Nobody knows what’s going to happen or knows if their family member is involved in a deal,” said Ms Claren.

Friends of Mehran Raoof, a British-Iranian labour activist swept up with Ms Taghavi during the October 2020 arrests, said he was optimistic of release in the coming months if the talks were successful.

“I spoke to him three weeks ago,” said his friend Satar Rahmani. “He’s hoping he’ll be released after a year — he’s thinking about the negotiations and a possible prisoner exchange.”

Mr Ashoori, held since 2017 and jailed for a decade on fabricated charges of spying for Israel, has discussed the political situation with other prisoners including Siamak Namazi, the longest serving US prisoner in Evin, and is more hopeful of release than he has been for years, his wife said.

Mr Namazi, a Dubai-based businessman, was arrested on a visit to Tehran in 2015. His father was also jailed after coming to visiting his son in jail, before being released on health grounds.

“There’s a feeling now that it’s all or nothing,” said Mr Ashoori’s wife, Sherry Izadi.