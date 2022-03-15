The six-year wait for the return of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent the last days of 2017 sitting around the phone at their London home hoping for the call to tell them that she was being released from Evin jail in Tehran.

The situation seemed favourable. The charity worker was eligible for early release from her five-year jail sentence and the international campaign was growing in volume and effectiveness.

But it never happened. It was one of the many crushing disappointments for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family over the next four years.

“All that noise didn’t work,” her husband Richard Ratcliffe said a year later. “We’re not hopeful, so much as fearful what the future might bring.”

Interviewed by The National at the time, Mr Ratcliffe’s worst-case scenario was that his wife would be forced to serve her entire five-year term, a prospect he found appalling to consider.

But today, the couple remain separated nearly six years on from her initial arrest with husband and daughter in London and mother at her family home in Tehran. They are connected only by video and voice calls.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's six years in Iran – inside Evin, on an electronic monitor and finally untagged but still stuck inside the country – have been marked by trauma, depression, health fears and painful separation.

The cherished prospect of having a sibling for Gabriella have diminished every year the 43 year old has been barred from leaving the country. Her husband has sought to secure a visa but he said that promises from Iran to give him one have never been fulfilled.

The campaign to free Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news organisation, has continued during the time of five British foreign secretaries and suffered a series of setbacks.

They included a gaffe by Boris Johnson, then the foreign secretary, when he suggested to MPs that she had been in the country to teach journalists.

The comment was seized on by Iranian media – although later withdrawn by Mr Johnson – and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was brought back to court four days later. Campaigners claimed there was a direct link between the two incidents.

She was given three days of temporary leave in 2018 but was so traumatised by the prospect of a return to jail that she had to be talked out of a hunger strike. The day after she passed 1,000 days in prison in December 2018, she was visited by interrogators who offered her freedom in return for spying for the regime.

With her health failing under the stress of prison conditions, she spent six days in a psychiatric ward in 2019 handcuffed to a prison bed and monitored by five guards around the clock.

“It was proper torture,” she said in comments released by her family. “It was tough and I was struggling. But I am glad I survived.”

Mr Ratcliffe has been prominent in demanding that the £400 million ($522.7m) debt owed by Britain to Iran over an aborted 1970s arms deal should be honoured to ease the path to freeing his wife and other dual-citizen prisoners held by the regime.

The dispute over the final figure has continued to rumble through the British courts. The government accepts that it owes money but says it is difficult to pay back because of international sanctions imposed on Iran.

“Clearly we are caught up in dispute between UK and Iran and that’s not our fault,” said Mr Ratcliffe.

His wife has been out of prison since March 2020 but unable to leave the country without her passport and with the threat of more time behind bars looming.

With the family still separated, Gabriella wrote to Mr Johnson, now UK Prime Minister, in December 2020 asking for her mother's return. "Dear Boris Johnson, please can you bring my mummy home for Christmas," said Gabriella, now 8. "She has been good."

Mr Ratcliffe’s outspoken campaigning has increasingly proved to be the template for other families demanding that Iran release their loved ones.

Those families have publicly urged their respective countries to raise the issue of their relatives during conversations with Tehran.

The latest opportunity to secure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release has come with attempts to resume the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

A letter signed by 20 families of detainees and inmates said there could be no deal without all prisoners being freed and Tehran committing to ending the practice of hostage taking. The return of her British passport has finally signalled new hope for her release.