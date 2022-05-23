Iran 'forced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to sign confession before freedom'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was forced to sign a "false confession" in front of a UK government witness before she was allowed to leave Iran after six years on fabricated charges of attempting to overthrow the regime.

The British-Iranian dual citizen said the act was captured on camera by the Iranians at Baghdad International Airport and expects the pictures to be used against her, she told the BBC.

She was freed along with Anoosheh Ashoori, another British-Iranian, after the UK paid a historic £400 million debt to Tehran over an arms deal that was aborted after the 1979 revolution.

The charity worker said she was taken to the airport by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps without seeing her parents in March when she was due to be freed.

"Instead I was made to sign the forced confession at the airport in the presence of the British government," Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

"They told me that 'you won't be able to get on the plane'. And I knew that that was like a last-minute game because … they told me that they had been given the money.

"So what is the point of making me sign a piece of paper which is incorrect? It's a false confession."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaking to Woman's Hour presenter Emma Barnett. PA

She said a British official was there at the time the document was signed.

"The whole thing of me signing the forced confession was filmed," Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

"It's a tool. So I'm sure they will show that some day."

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe this month alluded to "mistakes made at the end" of her ordeal in Iran.