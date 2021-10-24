Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe starts new hunger strike

The husband of British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has started a new hunger strike in protest at the UK government’s failure to secure her return.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first held in Tehran in April 2016 on trumped-up charges of espionage and has already served a full five-year jail term.

She was sentenced to a further year behind bars in April. She is currently living with her parents in Tehran but is unable to leave the country. She lost a second appeal eight days ago.

Mr Ratcliffe’s latest hunger strike is focused on the UK’s efforts to secure her release amid complaints that she is being held because of the failure to pay a debt from an unfulfilled arms deal from the 1970s.

He said that four foreign secretaries have repeated prime minister Boris Johnson’s assertion that “no stone would be left unturned” to secure her release, without much progress in her case.

Rupert Skilbeck, director of legal charity Redress which is representing the family, said: “It’s deeply worrying that Richard Ratcliffe has felt compelled to resort once again to a life-threatening measure to bring attention to the desperate plight of his family.

“Five years on, we have only seen setback after setback. The UK government’s approach is clearly not working. It’s time to stand up to perpetrators of hostage-taking by sanctioning those who perpetuate this reprehensible practice, and to bring Nazanin home.”

She is one of at least four British dual-nationals who are in Iran and are either in prison or unable to leave the country.

The charity and the family campaign submitted a dossier to new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss calling on the government to take a more robust approach to Iran by imposing sanctions on 10 officials linked to Iranian hostage-taking.

Mr Ratcliffe went on hunger strike in June 2019 for 15 days in solidarity with his wife, who took the same action behind bars.

He camped outside the Iranian embassy where he was visited by more than 100 MPs and received increased publicity for her case.