London Tube strikes: Millions braced for day of travel chaos

Londoners are braced for a third day of travel misery as Tube strikes are set to wreak havoc on millions of journeys due to staff staging a 24-hour strike.

Almost all London Underground lines were completely suspended as of 7am on Thursday. Only the Central line was running a partial service.

The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating a reduced service, according to Transport for London’s website.

Thousands of union staff are staging their second day-long strike this week in a row over pensions, jobs and working conditions.

Mims Davies, Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, said Thursday would be “another huge struggle” for people in her constituency trying to make their way to London.

Gospel Oak overground right now because of tube strike. There are security guards across the road keeping an eye. Crazy.#tubestrike @NewJournal pic.twitter.com/AijyDwJaAq — Crazy Lady (@Redevell) March 3, 2022

A photo posted on Twitter showed crowds queueing outside Gospel Oak overground station in north London. A witness said security personnel had been sent across the road to keep the “crazy” situation under control.

One man named Adam who runs a walking tour company in the capital said he was determined to cater for customers on Thursday, despite the huge setbacks the strikes would cause to journeys.

“Pandemic, Tube strike… what next? Plague of locusts? My fragile but lovely small business will not be derailed. I’m walking to my tours today. If I can get there I will be waiting for you.”

On Tuesday the London Underground ground to a halt with its first strike action since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers staged a walkout, leaving the majority of lines suspended. On Wednesday there was severe disruption for commuters due to knock-on effects. Londoners have been warned of further travel disruption on Friday.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) Union members on the Piccadilly and District lines stood outside stations as early as 4.30am to make their voices heard.

They accused the Conservative-led government of an “ideologically motivated attack” on their working conditions.

“Londoners need to realise that if the government get their way then your local bus route could be gone, your local station either closed or unstuffed,” they added.

While some people expressed empathy for the striking workers, others branded the strikes a joke.

One man said he felt “fed up” of the strikes and claimed Transport for London workers are “so pampered while the rest of London actually work with no unions, less money and benefits.”

“What a joke,” he added.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members would “not be derailed in our determination to reach a just settlement that protects jobs and pensions of Tube workers".