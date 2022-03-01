London Underground strikes: Tube network grinds to a halt

All London Underground lines are suspended, according to the Transport for London’s website, amid strike action by thousands of workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking action in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

London Overground is running a reduced service, while TfL Rail, the Docklands Light Railway and tram services are operating normally.

An absolute disgrace. #Londoners just starting to return to work which will assist small businesses who’ve suffered so badly over past two years - what happens? Another wretched strike by utterly selfish workers who no doubt have been paid through Covid! https://t.co/HLrHdRfUML — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) February 28, 2022

Buses are running but commuters have been warned to expect setbacks to journey times. Photos on social media showed large queues forming at bus stops.

RMT workers staged a walkout at 00:01 on Tuesday and will return to work at 23:59. Another strike between the same hours will be held on Thursday. While the Tube is expected to run on Wednesday, commuters have been warned to expect severe delays.

Susan Hall, leader of the Conservatives in the Greater London Assembly, branded the strikes a "disgrace" and said they would affect business which are returning to normal after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Conservative MP Greg Hands said the strikes were an "insult to hard-working Londoners who have sacrificed so much the last two years."

The strikes could lose TfL an estimated £20million in ticket sales.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch accused London Mayor of “raiding” workers’ pensions and employment conditions. "Which side is the Mayor on? The side of our members who risked their lives as key workers in Covid and are now, as he predicted, striking to defend livelihoods and future? Or is the Labour London Mayor on the side of a Tory government which wants to attack jobs, pensions, conditions and services?,” Mr Lynch said.

"Our members are central to the future of passenger safety and confidence on the Tube and they’ll be at the heart of London’s recovery. For the good of his workers and London’s economic recovery, Sadiq Khan needs to stand firm against the government, stop the pensions raid and end the job massacre.”

The Conservative-led government agreed its latest bailout for TfL last Friday – a deal worth £200million. The package reaffirms ministers’ wishes for the network to begin making changes to its pension scheme by the end of June.

As it stands, the annual costs of TfL pensions runs to £375 million.