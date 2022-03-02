London rush hour chaos as Tube network hit by suspensions and delays after strike

London commuters have been hit by a second day of travel disruption as the knock-on effects of a 24-hour strike were felt across the Tube network on Wednesday morning.

As of 7am only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service, while multiple lines remained suspended or part suspended, according to the Transport for London website.

Many stations had been scheduled to open later than usual.

The Docklands Light Railway was among those part-suspended and the London Overground was operating a reduced service.

The setbacks come after 10,000 workers walked out on Tuesday after last-ditch talks aimed at averting the action failed.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a bitter dispute with London Mayor Sadiq Khan over pensions, jobs and working conditions.

The entire underground was suspended in the rush hour, although limited services returned later on a few lines.

The strike forced Londoners to work from home or use buses, taxis or other travel options, and came on the same day as Tube and bus fares went up by an average of 4.8 per cent.

Picket lines were mounted outside Tube stations, while the union called on Mr Khan to intervene.

A representative of the mayor said the strikes will cause disruption to Londoners and businesses trying to recover from two years of Covid-19 restrictions, including lockdowns.

“It will also damage TfL’s revenues at a time when TfL is already under huge financial strain due to the pandemic,” the representative added. “TfL are working to mitigate the impact of the strikes but disruption is inevitable.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Mr Khan should be “standing up” to government ministers who “want to needlessly attack jobs, pensions and conditions of key transport workers.”

He argued the dispute had left thousands of TfL employees “with no choice but to strike this week".

“Our members have been left paying the price for a turf war between City Hall and the government and they are not having it, as can be seen right across London today.”

Frustrated commuters took to Twitter on Wednesday morning after suffering setbacks to their journeys.

One woman, Helen Pritchard, suggested RMT was to blame for the disruption, and called for a ban on unions “who think that they can hold ordinary people to ransom to satisfy their own greed.”

Another Londoner, Alistair Wood, said it was “shocking” that the strike was having an effect on services the following day.

“Still no tubes this morning, worse than yesterday. If it is a 24-hour strike why should there be any 'hangover'? Get London moving is becoming a joke.”

A second 24-hour strike has been scheduled for Thursday. Commuters have been warned to expect knock-on travel delays on Friday.