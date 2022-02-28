London Tube strikes set to cause mayhem for commuters

Tube strikes in London are expected to cause severe travel disruption this week, as 10,000 workers stage a walkout.

Between midnight and 11:59pm on Tuesday and Thursday the London Underground will experience its first strike action since all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Transport for London (TfL) said it expects severe disruption across all Tube lines on strike days.

The planned action is also likely to severely affect services on Wednesday and Friday, particularly in the morning peak.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Tuesday and Thursday in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

Commuters in London have been warned of travel disruption this week as Tube workers are set to stage strikes. AFP

TfL has criticised the industrial action, saying there are no proposals on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.

“TfL will do all it can to provide as many transport options as possible, but customers are advised to check before they travel, consider if their travel is essential and work from home if possible. They should leave more time for journeys and travel at quieter times where possible,” the network said in a statement.

Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations across the capital on Tuesday and Thursday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the financial crisis blighting the Underground network had been “deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions”.

“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods,” Mr Lynch added.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis.

“In addition to the strike action, RMT is co-ordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.”

The government announced a new funding deal for TfL last week, which will run until the end of June.