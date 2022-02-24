Inside IKEA's first city centre shop in London

IKEA opened its first small store in the UK today, aimed at persuading Londoners to visit more often due to its convenient high street location.

Located inside the recently rebranded Livat shopping mall in Hammersmith, West London, a steady stream of excited shoppers made their way past the famous yellow and blue logo towards the brand’s equally renowned home fixtures.

At a quarter of the size of a traditional store and the first of its kind on a high street, it is much smaller than the warehouse sized locales regular IKEA-goers will be used to.

Customers won't be able to walk out with a Billy bookshelf, bed or sofa, but they can view them.

Nevertheless, in among the 1800 products available in-store to take away are all the classic soft furnishings the brand is known for. Within a few steps of the entrance are the familiar staples of an IKEA shopper’s basket - candles, picture frames and plant pots of all colours and sizes. Plus, the meatballs.

A further 4000 items are on display to provide ‘life at home inspiration’ to Londoners who, after seeing how a kitchen unit or office bookcase looks and feels like in real life, can presumably click with greater comfort when they proceed to order it online for delivery. In-store planning services for customers are also available.

The new IKEA store in Hammersmith, London. Layla Maghribi / The National

One of the dozens of IKEA shop assistants seen on the floor told The National that the team were “really excited” about the new concept. “It’s been going really well and we have had great feedback from customers who like how quick and easy the process is, especially with the self-service check-outs and the fact that the store is much closer to where they live,” says Amelya.

Mona, who lives in the residential neighbourhood of Hammersmith in West London said she welcomed the convenience of having an IKEA nearby where she could get everything she needs.

“The only thing is that there aren’t any arrows on the floor so I have been going around in circles a little bit,” says the shopper.

The doors to IKEA UK's first small store in the UK open in Hammersmith, London. Photo: IKEA

Absence of sign-posts aside, shop regulars will still easily find their way to IKEA’s staples, including its famous meatballs and Daim chocolate bars. Indeed, the new ‘Swedish Deli’ will open one hour earlier than the store itself to allow those in the local community, and busy commuters, to ‘grab and go’.

“I’m so happy it’s here,” says Channelle who lives moments away from the store. “I used to live in Sweden for 17 years so its familiar and I love their products. Plus, they have great prices.”

The Hammersmith launch is part of the famous Swedish retailer’s £1 billion investment into the capital over the next three years and marks a new “long-term transformation” to become more convenient and accessible to customers.

UK and Ireland boss Peter Jelkeby said if the store proved successful it could see the format rolled out to other UK cities.

“You should be able to shop with Ikea physically without a car. This was the perfect location for that. You can take public transport, you can bike, you don’t need a car.

Mr Jelkeby says customers typically visit an Ikea store only a handful of times a year and this should help to increase those trips.

“As one of the most innovative and exciting markets in the world for retail and e-commerce, we will step up our omnichannel investments in London with a simple goal: to become more customer centric, so that people can shop with us for a better, more sustainable life at home, whenever, wherever and however they choose.”

Another highly anticipated IKEA opening will come next year when the brand sets up shop on London’s Oxford Street meanwhile a new distribution centre is set to open in Dartford at the end of 2022.