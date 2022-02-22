British Airways apologises after lost luggage nightmare at Heathrow during storms

British Airways customers have hit out at the company's “appalling” handling of disruption during Storm Eunice, during which thousands of passengers left airports without their luggage after it was lost.

The airline said high winds had caused its ground-handling operation at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to disintegrate, but furious passengers ridiculed the reasoning. Some questioned why other airlines had not been hit by mass luggage losses during the same period of bad weather.

BA said it was “extremely sorry” for “letting people down” and reassured customers that staff were working to return baggage to travellers.