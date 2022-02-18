Storm Eunice: London in the path as city raises rare red warning

London issued a “threat to life” storm warning on Friday as the city's mayor Sadiq Khan told residents that the Red notice means “stay at home” while Storm Eunice makes its progress.

Storm Eunice made landfall in south-western England on Friday morning and is threatening extreme conditions as it sweeps towards the country's biggest and richest city.

The storm brewed in the central Atlantic and spun up from the Azores towards Europe driven by the jet stream blowing at 200 miles per hour. Extreme wind speeds could sow chaos along coasts and in exposed areas.

“Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said.

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset as Storm Eunice hits the south coast, with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, as people are advised to stay indoors. PA

“The Red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.”

The Met Office warned flying debris from gusts of up to 90 miles per hour could result in danger to life, blow off roofs, uproot trees and close roads, disrupt train services and ground planes. A Red warning is also in place for south-western England.

A red warning has now been issued for London. #StormEunice will bring damaging winds which pose a risk to life today.



Please stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless absolutely essential. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) February 18, 2022

Such warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued in the UK was in November 2021.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds said the military would be available for any emergency operation but for now people should take shelter. “Please take precautions, please stay safe,” he said. “The weather is by nature unpredictable. We have only just had Storm Dudley and now Storm Eunice.

“It is unusual to have a red weather warning. It is very unusual to have two.

“I just encourage people to take the precautions they can.”