Fire engine crashes at Heathrow Airport

A Heathrow Airport fire engine has crashed and overturned on to its side.

A fire crew, police and an ambulance were called to the scene although there were no injuries.

The accident did not cause delays to any take-offs or landings.

“Our teams responded to a traffic incident involving one of our airside fire trucks. No passengers have been injured and the airport continues to operate normally,” a Heathrow representative said.

It was not immediately clear where the crash happened other than inside the airport’s perimeter.

Even though there were no injuries, emergency service personnel will want to know how the crash happened.

Heathrow is one of the biggest and busiest airports in the world and the fire service has a station based inside the west of London airport.