England to drop self-isolation rules on Thursday

People in England who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson's plan for “living with Covid".

The UK prime minister detailed the strategy for England to the House of Commons late on Monday afternoon.

“We will remove all remaining domestic restrictions,” Mr Johnson said.

After the changes kick in people should “exercise personal responsibility” in the same way people do when ill with flu or other illnesses, he said.

"Because of the efforts we have made as a country over the past two years, we can now deal with it in a very different way, moving from Government restrictions to personal responsibility, so we protect ourselves without losing our abilities and maintaining our contingent capabilities so we can respond rapidly to any new variant.”

He said the dropped restrictions include testing at schools, free tests for the public and the Covid passport system.

But he added that a fourth Covid jab and continued testing for vulnerable groups would be available.

“We will continue to protect the most vulnerable,” Mr Johnson said.

Setting out “four principles” on ending all Covid restrictions in England, Boris Johnson told MPs: “First, we will remove all remaining domestic restrictions in law.

“From this Thursday February 24, we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test and so we will also end self-isolation support payments, although Covid provisions for statutory sick pay can still be claimed for a further month.

“We will end routine contact tracing and no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days.”

Mr Johnson's announcement was delayed after a Cabinet meeting was put back at the last minute.

The delay to the Cabinet meeting was thought to centre on a request from Health Secretary Sajid Javid regarding how elements of the “living with Covid” plan will be funded.

A further 15 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 160,610, the Government said.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19.

There were 38,409 cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Monday, the Government said, which includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 183,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

