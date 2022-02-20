UK PM outlines 'living with Covid' plan for return to 'normality'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his “living with Covid” plan will bring the country “towards a return to normality” as he intends to scrap the requirement to enter isolation in England.

Mr Johnson will meet his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.

He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.

The UK was one of the worst-hit European nations during the first wave of coronavirus in the spring of 2020 and the number of people having Covid-19 on their death certificates has risen to more than 183,000, the Office for National Statistics says.

Mr Johnson’s announcement will come just over 24 hours after it was confirmed the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus.

As announced on Saturday, by the end of the week the UK government is planning to scrap the legal obligation for those who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate themselves.

The requirement will be lifted by Thursday, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Mr Johnson will set out a timetable for reducing the availability of free coronavirus tests, although older and vulnerable people will continue to have access to them, the paper reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plans in Parliament this week. AFP.

He told BBC TV that the UK spent £2 billion ($2.7bn) on testing in January and that such high expenditure did not need to continue.

Downing Street said the vaccination programme had left England in a “strong position to consider lifting the remaining legal restrictions”, with more than 81 per cent of adults having received a booster dose, and Covid-19 cases continuing to fall.

“Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid," Mr Johnson said before his announcement on Monday.

“It would not be possible without the efforts of so many – the NHS who delivered the life-saving vaccine rollout at phenomenal speed, our world-leading scientists and experts, and the general public for their commitment to protecting themselves and their loved ones.

“The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms, while continuing to protect ourselves and others.”

Mr Johnson said that Britain was in a “different world” after coming out of the Omicron variant wave, with the number of patients in intensive care “way down”.

As of Sunday, UK government data shows that 11,555 people are in hospital with the illness, and 331 of those on ventilators.

Mr Johnson said the latest data meant it was time for the UK to shift the balance away from “state mandation” and towards “personal responsibility”.

In comments made in Munich on Saturday, he said it was “important that people should feel confident again” and that he wanted to “see our country really getting back on its feet” after the pandemic.

But Mr Johnson refused to rule out more lockdowns should future mutations not prove to be as mild as predicted, saying he would have to be “humble in the face of nature”.

He and about 50 officials are under police investigation after claims that lockdown-breaking parties were held in No 10.

After his statement to the House of Commons, the Conservative Party leader is expected to give a public briefing in the evening.

Downing Street said the plan for living with Covid-19 would be “vaccine-led”, with the programme remaining open to those who have not yet had a shot.

But the Mail on Sunday reported that passenger locator forms were likely to continue to be required for travellers until the spring.

Plan B measures designed to slow the spread of Omicron, such as the requirement to wear masks in public places and the use of Covid passes for large events, were abolished in England last month.