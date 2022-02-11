UK's Truss pledges fixing Northern Ireland Protocol is her 'absolute priority'

UK government is trying renegotiate a protocol it signed to stop a hard border in Northern Ireland

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 11, 2022

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said finding a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is an “absolute priority”, before her latest meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Ms Truss will meet Mr Sefcovic in London on Friday morning for a new round of discussions to resolve the deadlock over the controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Northern Ireland was plunged into new political upheaval last week when the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as first minister in protest against the deal.

Mr Givan said the protocol, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, undermined a cornerstone of power-sharing in the region between nationalists and unionists.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the protocol with the EU to stop a hard border being erected and jeopardising the peace process, on the island of Ireland.

But Mr Johnson's government is trying to renegotiate the deal, saying it is hampering the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland and damaging community relations.

The Big Ben clock face with a Union Jack flag seen at dawn in Westminster, London. Britain left the European Union at 11pm on 31 December 2020. EPA

“Fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol is an absolute priority for me," Ms Truss said.

“We have a shared responsibility with the EU to work towards solutions as quickly as possible that deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to meeting Vice President Sefcovic in person again today.”

Updated: February 11th 2022, 12:01 AM
UK GovernmentNorthern IrelandBrexitTrade
