Boris Johnson set for crisis talks with Nato over Ukraine and Russia

Boris Johnson is embarking on a day of European travel on Thursday in a bid to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to Nato amid the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British prime minister will travel to the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels for a meeting with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg before flying to Poland for further crisis talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

One thousand British troops are being put on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe if the current Russian military build-up leads to war, Downing Street said.

British officials warned any further Russian incursion into its former Soviet neighbour would spark a “humanitarian disaster” leading to a mass displacement of people, which would particularly affect countries like Nato members Poland and Lithuania.

In Moscow to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov and make clear that Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences.



Additional troops are being placed on readiness to provide a humanitarian response, if required, although they could also be used to provide further support to allies in the region.

Liz Truss, the UK’s foreign secretary, touched down in Moscow on Wednesday evening for talks with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Her trip marks the first time a British foreign secretary has visited Russia in more than four years, as relations between Moscow and London have soured.

During his meeting with Mr Stoltenberg, Mr Johnson is expected to reiterate an offer to strengthen its defences. It includes doubling the number of UK troops in Estonia, deploying more RAF jets to create a squadron in southern Europe, and dispatching a Type 45 destroyer and HMS Trent, an offshore patrol vessel, to the eastern Mediterranean.

Ahead of his travels, Mr Johnson insisted the West must stand firm in the face of Mr Putin’s “coercive diplomacy”.

Mr Putin has called for assurances that Ukraine will never be allowed to join Nato, a request which has been rejected by the military pact. Mr Johnson made it clear Nato could not accept the key Kremlin demand.

“When Nato was founded, allies made an historic undertaking to safeguard the freedom of every member state.

“The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security,” he said.

“What we need to see is real diplomacy, not coercive diplomacy.

“As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

“That includes the security of every Nato ally and the right of every European democracy to aspire to Nato membership.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also travel to Brussels for a separate meeting with Mr Stoltenberg on Thursday afternoon.

Fabrice Pothier, former head of policy planning at Nato, said Mr Johnson had “managed to score some significant points” from the military alliance because of the leading role the UK has played in diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis. He told Sky News Britain has shown it remains a “European power”.

“However, the real question mark is whether Johnson and the UK can be part of the solution.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “all the reason to keep the pressure because he’s getting face time and he’s getting concessions from the West and Nato, so why should he stop?”

In his assessment of the security crisis straddling Russia and Europe, Mr Pothier said: “We are probably further away from immediate aggression but we are not closer [to] a solution because what Putin wants is [what] we – but also the Ukrainians – cannot and will not give.”

After touching down in Moscow, Ms Truss said Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face “severe consequences”.

“Any incursion would be a huge mistake.

“Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path,” she added.