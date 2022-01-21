Blinken arrives for Ukraine crisis talks with Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived at a Geneva hotel ahead of last-ditch crisis talks on Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The pair will discuss Russia’s increasing military build-up on Ukrainian borders during a behind-closed-doors meeting largely seen as one of the final chances to avert a Russian invasion of its neighbour.

They will later hold a press conference as tensions between the West and Moscow grow.

Mr Blinken was pictured arriving at the Hotel President Wilson on Friday morning before greeting Mr Lavrov and posing for photos. The pair shook hands before taking their seats for the high-stakes discussions.

Mr Lavrov said the Kremlin is "grateful" to Washington for participating in the security talks and expects to receive a response to its security demands.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their crisis talks on Ukraine in Geneva on Friday. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool)

Mr Blinken warned they’ve reached a “decisive juncture” in the crisis over Ukraine.

Earlier, the UK told its allies to reduce their economic dependence on Russia.

Ahead of the meeting, US president Joe Biden said that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine’s border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action.

Mr Biden’s warning is the latest White House effort to clear up comments the American leader made a day earlier when he suggested that a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukrainian territory could result in a more measured response by the United States and allies.

🇷🇺/🇺🇸 negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister #Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony #Blinken are starting!



🎙FM Lavrov’s press briefing to follow right after the talks (arond 1 pm local time) pic.twitter.com/PkcOjCFl7Y — Russian Mission in Geneva (@mission_russian) January 21, 2022

Facing an avalanche of criticism from Republicans and Ukrainian officials that Mr Biden’s comments had invited limited military action by Russian president Vladimir Putin, the US leader sought to clarify his remarks at the start of a meeting at the White House focused on domestic policy.

“I’ve been absolutely clear with President Putin,” Mr Biden said.

“He has no misunderstanding: Any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.”

Mr Biden added that an invasion would be met with a “severe and coordinated economic response”.