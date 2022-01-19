Poland raises cybersecurity threat level after Ukraine hack

Poland has raised its cybersecurity terror threat level after Ukraine was hit by a major hack last week that took out several government websites.

Poland's digital ministry said “the public administration will be obliged to conduct increased monitoring of the security of ICT (information and communication technology) systems".

“It is due to the possibility of a security breach of electronic communications.”

The country will be placed on the lowest of four potential threat levels until January 23.

Poland last introduced the measure during a UN forum on internet governance in December.

Ukraine blames Russia for the attack, which hit 70 government websites, but Moscow rejected the accusations.

Tensions are extremely high between Moscow and Kiev, with about 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border – leading to fears in some western capitals that an invasion is imminent.

Diplomatic efforts are under way between Russia and Nato – of which Poland is a member, but Ukraine is not – but have made little headway so far. Moscow insists it is not about to launch an invasion and has issued a raft of security-related demands to Nato to help stabilise the region.