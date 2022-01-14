EU draws up sanctions on Russia as a 'robust' deterrent to Ukraine invasion

European diplomats told Russia on Friday that they were preparing further sanctions that would form part of a “harsh, robust” response if Russian troops invade Ukraine.

Tensions over the eastern European frontiers with Russia were raised further by an overnight cyber-attack on the Ukrainian government and EU foreign ministers set out a 10-point approach to the crisis. The framework shifts from dialogue with Russia to a warning of “massive consequences and severe costs” for Moscow if this fails.

The terms set out by Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, include a rejection of what he called a “Russian attempt to build spheres of influence in Europe”, after Moscow demanded a veto on expansion of Nato and amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

The US said it fears Russia has "pre-positioned" false flag operatives to carry out a provocation in eastern Ukraine. Russia signalled impatience with the state of peace talks with the West on Friday after three separate east-west summits this week ended with its demands refused and no sign of Moscow pulling back its troops.

EU ministers said they were ready for further dialogue, but Mr Borrell said Europe was simultaneously preparing to punish Russia if it attacks Ukraine.

“We will continue preparatory work on further sanctions in close co-ordination with like-minded partners,” he told a press conference after the EU summit in Brest, France.

Keen for the EU to pull its weight in discussions often dominated by the US and Russia, Mr Borrell said he was satisfied with American efforts to include Europe in its negotiations.

“We have been co-ordinating with the US and Nato. We have had an excellent co-operation before and after each meeting,” he told a press conference in Brest, France.

Nato accuses Russia of massing thousands of combat-ready troops on Ukraine's eastern border. AP

While Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, diplomats issued increasingly dire warnings this week that the risk of war was at its highest in decades. The cyber-attack affecting ministries in Kiev was interpreted by ministers as a potential prelude to military activity.

Ministers from Austria, Sweden and Denmark, as well as Mr Borrell, voiced suspicion that Russia could be responsible for the hack, which saw menacing messages left on Ukrainian government websites on Friday.

Russia, which is estimated by western powers to have about 100,000 troops massed on the Ukrainian border, has a long record of alleged cyber meddling in Ukraine and other countries.

“This is exactly the kind of thing that we have warned of and that we are afraid of," said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"If there are attacks against Ukraine, we will be very harsh and very strong and robust in our response," she said.

Ukraine said no personal data had been compromised, contradicting a threatening message left on the hacked governments websites in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.

"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future," it said.

I strongly condemn the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government. #NATO has worked closely with #Ukraine for years to help boost its cyber defences. NATO & Ukraine will step up cyber cooperation & we will continue our strong political & practical support.https://t.co/19DPZQgA38 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 14, 2022

The hack prompted Nato to say it would give Ukraine access to a malware database and was providing expert help from its Brussels headquarters.

Mr Borrell said he did not have proof of who was behind the attack but said: “We can imagine”. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said he would “not be surprised” if the attack came from Russia.

Ministers said their preference was for diplomacy with Russia, with talks set to continue next week when German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

She said the trip was part of efforts to use every possible channel of communication, after talks between the US and Russia, Nato and Russia and members of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe ended without a clear breakthrough.

"Especially in moments of crisis, diplomacy requires much stamina, patience and strong nerves," Ms Baerbock told reporters.

She said: "We are doing everything to avoid any further escalation."

Mr Lavrov, meanwhile, said on Friday that Moscow would not wait indefinitely for the West to hear its demands to limit Nato expansion.

“We have run out of patience,” Mr Lavrov said. “The West has been driven by hubris and has exacerbated tensions in violation of its obligations and common sense."