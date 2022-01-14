Ukraine government websites hit by cyber attack

Ukraine said on Friday it had been hit by a "massive cyber attack" that knocked out government websites and posted menacing messages in their place.

The websites of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Cabinet of ministers, Security and Defence Council and Ministry of Education all appeared to be down after the overnight hack.

The government did not immediately assign blame for the attack, although it comes amid high tension with Russia which has previously been accused of cyber meddling in Ukraine.

As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down. Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) January 14, 2022

"Ukrainians! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network," said a message on the hacked websites written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, which later appeared to have vanished.

"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

Oleg Nikolenko, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said a specialist cyber-police department was investigating what he called a "massive cyber attack". No one immediately claimed responsibility for the hack.

The incident comes as tension between Russia and the West soars over Ukraine, a former Soviet country.

Josep Borrell, the EU's leading foreign policy representative, said there was no proof of who was behind the attack but added: "We can imagine".

Ann Linde, Sweden's Foreign Minister, said at the start of EU talks on Friday that the cyber attack was "exactly one of the things we have warned of and we are afraid of" as tension escalates.

"Of course, we have to see who is responsible for it," she said. "It's also something that is heightening the tension, and that's why we have to be very firm in our messages to Russia that if there are attacks against Ukraine, we will be very harsh and very strong and robust in our response."

The West has accused Russia of stationing tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what Nato suspects is preparation for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

The US and its Nato allies this week held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tension but all three rounds of negotiations, in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, ended without a breakthrough.

Russia on Friday announced a snap combat readiness inspection of troops in its far east and said they would practise deploying to faraway military sites for exercises.