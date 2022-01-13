Risk of war in Europe 'at highest in 30 years' as Russia talks resume

The danger of war in Europe is at its highest in three decades, diplomats were told on Thursday at a summit overshadowed by Russia’s military manoeuvres near Ukraine.

Zbigniew Rau, the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said the tension could upend the post-Cold War order on the continent.

The OSCE summit in Vienna is the third leg in a week of tricky negotiations over Ukraine, after US-Russia talks and a separate Nato meeting with Moscow ended without a clear breakthrough.

The 57-member organisation brings together Nato members and Russia as well as countries such as Ukraine, Sweden and Finland who are not part of the US-led alliance.

Russia is demanding a veto on any of these countries joining Nato but the US rejects this proposal and says any progress will hinge on Moscow pulling back its troops from the Ukrainian border.

“I don’t think there will be any concrete results this week,” Michael Carpenter, the US delegate to the OSCE, told Russian media.

First meeting of the @OSCE Permanent Council in 2022. A warm welcome to @RauZbigniew as the new Chair-in-Office 🇵🇱, who is presenting Poland’s priorities for the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/zwFqO9APT2 — OSCE (@OSCE) January 13, 2022

He said the US would not back down on keeping Nato’s door open to further members or stationing troops in Moscow’s former sphere of influence.

But he sought to reassure Russia that Nato’s military presence in countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia was “minimal and defensive in nature”.

Western powers say Russia has 100,000 troops ready for battle in Ukraine, although Moscow denies planning to invade. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and pro-Kremlin separatists have waged a years-long war in eastern Ukraine.

Neil Bush, the UK's ambassador to the OSCE, called on Russia to de-escalate, remove its troops from Crimea and respect its international commitments.

"We are determined to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s threatening behaviour," he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there should be no agreement with Russia over the fate of Ukraine so long as Moscow is massing troops at the country's border.

After previously expressing concern about the US and Russia dominating talks, he said before an EU defence and foreign policy meeting that he was content with Washington's co-operation with Brussels.

"We have developed an extremely advanced co-ordination with the United States," he said. "We are in close co-operation and we are assured that nothing will be decided, nor even negotiated with the Russians without a close co-ordination with Europe and without the participation of the Europeans.”

To strengthen peace & security, genuine dialogue & respect for the fundamental principles & commitments of @OSCE are🔑. The Permanent Council is convening today for the inaugurating session w/ the 2022 #OSCE Chair, Poland’s FM @RauZbigniew.🇵🇱can always count on🇩🇪in this endeavor. pic.twitter.com/vTniughquX — Germany in the OSCE (@GER_OSCE) January 13, 2022

Mr Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister who took on the rotating OSCE chairmanship on January 1, told diplomats they should focus on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“For several weeks, we have been faced with the possibility of a major military escalation in Eastern Europe,” he said. “It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years.

“The problem is not related to one or two countries but poses a challenge to the stability and security of a European system that has been developed over the course of more than three decades.”

The OSCE was not indifferent to security concerns expressed by members and should be open to dialogue, said Mr Rau.

But he said any resolution of the Ukraine conflict should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country “within its internationally recognised borders”, which include Crimea.

The OSCE has run a monitoring mission in Ukraine since 2014. Its observers said on Wednesday that there had been hundreds of recent breaches of the ceasefire and that the mission’s freedom of movement was restricted.