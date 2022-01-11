Russia says talks with Nato face 'moment of truth'

Russia has said a “moment of truth” is looming in its stand-off with Nato as diplomats prepare for precarious talks over Ukraine.

A day after talks with the US ended without agreement on calming tension in Eastern Europe, Moscow on Tuesday said a “deep, serious conversation” was needed when negotiations resume with a Nato-Russia summit on Wednesday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was huddling with Nato allies in Brussels to prepare for those discussions, after telling Moscow that progress could only be made if it calls off its troop build-up near Ukraine.

But Russia is demanding security guarantees in exchange for any breakthrough – and said it would continue to press these demands at Wednesday’s talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia expected a “concrete, substantive, article-by-article reaction” to its proposals for a new treaty on European security.

Moscow’s terms include a veto on any further expansion of Nato, a demand rejected as a non-starter by the US, alliance members and the countries affected including Sweden, Finland and Ukraine.

.@jensstoltenberg and I met to discuss tomorrow’s NATO-Russia Council and the need for Russian actions to de-escalate tensions. We affirmed a unified @NATO approach toward Russia balancing deterrence and dialogue, and stressed our unwavering support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SOVNeLb4CY — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) January 11, 2022

“It's no exaggeration to say that a moment of truth is coming in our relations with the alliance,” Mr Grushko told Russian news agencies.

“We hope that this will be a serious, deep conversation on key, fundamental problems of European security.”

Ms Sherman held talks on Tuesday with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said they had agreed a common approach towards Russia.

Both diplomats have warned Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine, which Moscow insists it does not intend to do.

The US has promised to consult with its European allies in the talks, addressing concerns about the former Cold War superpowers dominating discussions.

“Nothing about you without you. We will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Ms Sherman said on Tuesday.

After the Nato talks, the week’s meetings will continue on Thursday with a summit of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The US and Russia both signalled a willingness to talk further.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov separately said while it was too early to assess the talks, Russia would not let them drag on indefinitely.

“There are no clear deadlines here, no one is setting them – there is just the Russian position that we will not be satisfied with the endless dragging out of this process," he said.

“There are not many reasons for optimism yet. It would be naive to believe that one round will give an exhaustive result.”