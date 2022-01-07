Nato 'must prepare for diplomacy with Russia to fail'

Nato must prepare for the possibility that its looming high-stakes talks with Russia will fail, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Mr Stoltenberg said next week’s talks on the crisis in Ukraine were a chance for Moscow to “demonstrate that it was serious” about ensuring European security, despite its continued troop build-up posing a "very real" risk of conflict.

But he signalled that Nato would not cede to Russia’s demands to stop third parties such as Sweden, Finland and Ukraine from choosing to join the alliance in future.

“There’s no way that Nato can compromise on the principle of the right of every nation to choose its own path,” he said after talks between the alliance’s foreign ministers on Friday.

Ministers put on a show of unity at a virtual summit that prepared the ground for next week’s series of diplomatic showdowns with Russia.

The US and Russia will hold talks in Geneva on Monday before the Nato-Russia Council assembles for discussions on European security on Wednesday.

The UK’s Liz Truss said Moscow would be urged at the Nato-Russia meeting to de-escalate and show transparency over its military activities.

Foreign Ministers of all @NATO Ally countries reaffirmed our unity in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine at today’s extraordinary session.

Ahead of the forthcoming NATO - Russia Council, they underlined the need for diplomacy, dialogue, & de-escalation. pic.twitter.com/ziWliT9HsA — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) January 7, 2022

The unexplained build-up of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine has prompted fears of a Russian invasion, although Moscow denies such intentions. It annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Ms Truss said there was “no justification” for Russia’s “aggressive and unprovoked stance towards Ukraine”.

“We stand with our Nato allies in urging Russia to end its malign activity,” she said. “Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.”

Diplomats from the US, Spain, Slovakia, Lithuania and Latvia stressed the alliance’s unity in face of Russia’s manoeuvres.

It came after the EU expressed concerns about the old rivals in Moscow and Washington dominating the talks on Europe’s future. The White House has promised to consult its allies.

"Whatever the solution, Europe has to be involved," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Germany said dialogue with Russia must be grounded in basic principles of European security, echoing Mr Stoltenberg’s message.

Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the south of the country. AP

The secretary-general said the alliance was consulting with non-members Georgia, Moldova, Sweden and Finland, who would be affected by Russia’s call to stop further Nato expansion into what was once Moscow’s sphere of influence.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who has said she does not plan to apply for Nato membership, held talks with Mr Stoltenberg on Friday.

Mr Stoltenberg said Nato would engage in good faith in the talks with Moscow, was “always ready to listen to Russia’s concerns” and would “make every effort to find a political way forward”.

But “we must also be prepared for the possibility that diplomacy will fail,” he said.

“We regret that despite the calls of the international community over many weeks, Russia has not taken steps to de-escalate.

“So today ministers stressed that any further aggression against Ukraine would have significant consequences and carry a heavy price for Russia.”