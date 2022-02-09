UK's Liz Truss in Moscow to tell Russia diplomacy is only way forward

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will tell Russia that diplomacy is the only way forward in Ukraine as she becomes the latest western diplomat to travel east in the hope of defusing the crisis.

Ms Truss will use her two-day visit to Moscow to tell her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the Kremlin should be “in no doubt about the strength of our response” if it invades Ukraine, her office said.

She was expected to tell Russia that its current posture was damaging its interests and standing and that any invasion would bring “massive consequences for all involved”.

Britain’s intervention comes after French President Emmanuel Macron declared he had made progress in talks with Russia on Monday.

But Moscow said negotiations with the UK would be brief if Britain does not dial back its rhetoric on imposing sanctions, including on wealthy Russians who have long used London as a base.

"If they're coming to Russia to threaten us again with sanctions then it is fairly pointless: we read everything, see everything, know and hear," said Russian ambassador in London Andrey Kelin.

A C17 Globemaster III aircraft of the Royal Air Force, transporting a shipment of Britain's support package for Ukraine, on the tarmac at Kiev's main airport. Reuters

In briefed comments, the Foreign Office said Ms Truss would tell Russia that "the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggression and engage in meaningful talks".

“Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy,” Ms Truss said.

“Russia should be in no doubt about the strength of our response. We have said many times that any further invasion would incur severe costs, including through a co-ordinated package of sanctions.”

Ms Truss had been due to accompany Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Ukraine last week but was forced to stay at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Focus on Minsk

She will use the trip to tell Russia to abide by existing international agreements such as the Minsk protocols which envisage a peace process in war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for failing to abide by those accords, which foresee a decentralised Ukraine as a compromise between Kiev and pro-Kremlin separatists.

The US embassy in Kiev on Tuesday accused Russia of misrepresenting that pact by insisting on autonomy, rather than a limited special status, for a separatist-controlled region.

But Mr Macron, who visited Moscow and Kiev this week, said leaders in both capitals had indicated they were willing to enact the Minsk agreements.

He said presidential advisers from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin on Thursday to discuss the next steps.

Mr Macron claimed he had extracted a promise from Russia not to escalate matters further – although the Kremlin played down this remark.

Ukraine said on Wednesday that the European diplomatic push was bearing fruit but that tension remained high, with 100,000 Russian troops massed on their mutual border and thousands more stationed in Belarus.

"The situation remains tense but under control. Diplomacy is continuing to lower tensions," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters.

France separately held three-way talks with Germany and Poland, which ended in a declaration late on Wednesday that the so-called Weimar Triangle countries were open for further talks with Russia.

While refusing to export weapons to Ukraine, Germany has been keen to emphasise its military support to Nato members, with an air force detachment arriving in Romania as part of an air policing mission on Wednesday.

Olaf Scholz, Germany's Chancellor, was expected to meet European Council president Charles Michel in Berlin later on Wednesday.

The German leader is also expected in Moscow next week in another round of East-West talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.