Macron says Russia agreed to 'freeze the game' with no Ukraine escalation

Emmanuel Macron claimed a breakthrough on Tuesday in his quest to defuse the Ukraine crisis, saying he had won assurances from Russia not to escalate matters.

The French president said his trip to Moscow had succeeded in its aim of “freezing the game” to allow for Nato and the Kremlin to discuss their future.

“This objective for me is fulfilled,” Mr Macron said after travelling to Kiev on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian leaders. “I obtained that there will be neither a worsening nor an escalation.”

Mr Macron did not elaborate on what assurances he had received, and Moscow declined to corroborate his statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instead blamed the US and its European allies for provoking tension by delivering weapons to Ukraine and refusing Russia’s demands to restrict Nato expansion.

But he said the five-hour talks between Mr Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin had produced “rational elements, on the basis of which work can continue”.

Mr Macron’s trip is the centrepiece of a week of frantic diplomacy as European leaders and foreign ministers try to prevent war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will separately host Mr Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin on Tuesday evening, for talks in a group of three known as the Weimar Triangle.

It follows a trip by Mr Scholz to Washington in which he sought to reassure allies that Germany was singing from the same hymn sheet despite its refusal to export weapons to Ukraine.

He came away bolstered by warm words from US President Joe Biden, who said Mr Scholz had "the complete trust of the United States" and described Germany as "completely, totally, thoroughly reliable".

Ukrainian servicemen near the front line of a separatist-held region in the east of the country. Getty Images

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russia that any invasion of Ukraine would backfire because it would only make Nato stronger.

But he wrote in The Times that he believed “principled and determined diplomacy” could defuse the crisis.

He said the UK was ready to bolster Nato forces in Latvia and Estonia, as he prepared to meet his Lithuanian counterpart to show support for the Baltic states.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of military drills already under way in Russia and about to start on the territory of its ally, Belarus.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said six large landing ships were moving from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, where they will take part in the exercises.

Mr Putin’s remarks on his summit with Mr Macron praised France’s diplomatic efforts and signalled that he was ready to continue negotiations.

But he also criticised Nato after it insisted that Ukraine, Georgia and other countries near Russia could join the alliance if they chose to.

He described the military build-up near Ukraine as troop movements on Russian territory that should be of no concern to Nato.

“Nato and its member states believe that they have a right to teach us where and how we can deploy our armed forces,” he said.