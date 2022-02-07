Macron heads to Moscow seeking peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday in a bid to revive East-West diplomacy, broker peace with Russia and prevent the stand-off in Ukraine from exploding into war.

Mr Macron’s visit, the first by a western leader to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the crisis began, is the headline act in a flurry of diplomatic activity on Monday aimed at reducing the soaring tension in Eastern Europe.

The German, Austrian, Czech and Slovak foreign ministers were expected in Ukraine on Monday, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Previous rounds of talks ended with no reduction in the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and the Kremlin unhappy that its demands to curb Nato expansion were not being considered.

But Mr Macron signalled on the eve of his visit that he was open to discussing Moscow’s security concerns.

“The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with Nato and the EU,” he told the newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

“The security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European state cannot be a subject for compromise, while it is also legitimate for Russia to pose the question of its own security.”

Mr Macron said his visit, and surrounding diplomatic efforts, could prevent the build-up of more than 100,000 Russian troops from ending in an invasion. US troops landed in Poland on Sunday as Nato tries to deter an attack.

The French president's trip follows three phone calls with Mr Putin in which the Russian leader continued to press for what Moscow calls “security guarantees”.

Ukrainian civilians watch a military instructor teach them how to use Molotov cocktails in preparation for a potential Russian attack. AFP

No 'decisive breakthrough' expected

Russia said it was expecting French proposals to reduce the tension but was not anticipating any breakthrough on Monday.

“The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He said it was not possible to speak of a lull in tension while western governments continue to raise the alarm about a potential invasion of Ukraine.

The visit is a political gamble for Mr Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April but has cited the Ukraine crisis as a reason why he has not yet formally entered the campaign.

He spoke to Mr Biden before travelling to Moscow in what Mr Macron’s office said was an attempt to ensure “good co-ordination” with Washington.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost".

Nato offered a different timeline on Monday, with its most senior military officer Admiral Rob Bauer saying Russia might have enough troops for an invasion by the end of February.

An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane in Poland as the US bolsters its troop presence in Eastern Europe. Reuters

Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbour but is demanding that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries be banned from joining Nato.

Western powers have rejected this central demand but said they are open to talks with Russia on issues such as arms control.

Monday’s diplomatic flurry includes Mr Scholz visiting the White House for his first meeting with Mr Biden since taking office in December.

With Germany’s stance of refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine under scrutiny, Mr Scholz defended Berlin’s record by highlighting its troop presence in Lithuania and its financial support to Ukraine.

But he said diplomacy was bringing results after Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine held talks in a long-shelved grouping called the Normandy format.

“There was not much life there for a long time. We have managed to get that back on track. And that is now the basis for us also talking to each other in Washington,” he said.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, was expected to visit Eastern Europe later in the week after a positive coronavirus test scuppered her travel plans last week.