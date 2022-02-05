French and German leaders to visit Russia and Ukraine as tensions rise

The president of France and the chancellor of Germany will travel to Moscow and Kiev in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

France's Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday and Kiev on Tuesday, while Germany's Olaf Scholz will travel to Kiev on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.

On Saturday, Mr Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and underlined the need "to maintain dialogue to de-escalate" the situation.

The high-level visits were scheduled as China supported Russia's demand that Nato be precluded from expanding to Ukraine, and after the US accused the Kremlin on Thursday of a plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action.

Read More France's Macron declares Ukraine crisis at pivotal moment

While France is a major player in Nato and is moving troops to Romania as part of the alliance’s preparation for possible Russian action, Mr Macron has also been pushing for dialogue with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and has spoken to him several times in recent weeks.

The two will hold a one-on-one meeting Monday, Mr Macron's office said.

Germany has emphasised the importance of diplomatic formats in tackling the tensions and has refused to send arms to Ukraine.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade, as it did in 2014.

The Kremlin has denied that an invasion is planned.