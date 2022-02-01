Boris Johnson aims to ‘galvanise support’ for Ukraine with visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to jet into Kiev on Tuesday as a show of increasing western support for Ukraine amid worsening tension with Russia.

The UK has so far played a leading role in the West’s response to the crisis, and has now pledged £88 million ($118.2m) in new funding to prop up democracy in the eastern European nation and reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

Britain’s Conservative-led government is also ramping up its sanctions regime to include oligarchs and businesses with ties to the Kremlin.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the UK was adopting “the most robust approach on sanctions”.

Read more Cold as ice: Mapping the terrain of potential Ukraine battles

“We are the ones holding that line, galvanising support,” he told Sky News.

Mr Raab said it was also vital that Britain continued its support for its Nato allies in the Baltic who are “very nervous” about Russia’s increasing aggression.

Mr Johnson is one of several foreign leaders who have trips to Ukraine planned this week.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will welcome Boris Johnson to Kiev for talks on Tuesday. EPA

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra will also arrive in Kiev on Tuesday for talks with the Ukrainian leader, as will Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“Top of the agenda are, of course, the tensions on the eastern border,” Mr Rutte told reporters on Friday after the weekly press conference. Later this week, the president of Turkey will head to Ukraine for discussions.

Several foreign ministers, including those from Germany and France, are also expected to arrive this week and the next.

On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to travel to Moscow where he will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About 100,000 Russian troops, tanks, artillery and missiles are stationed near Ukraine’s frontiers, but Mr Putin denies he has plans to invade the former Soviet republic.

Mr Johnson had been due to speak to Mr Putin on Monday but a time could not be agreed after the prime minister’s defence of his leadership and the "Partygate" scandal ate up most of his day.

Downing Street said there had been no “settled time” for the call and that they were still hoping to arrange a time with the Kremlin for the two men to speak.

But Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the delayed call showed there were “real-world consequences” of having a prime minister fighting for his political survival.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had been due to join Mr Johnson on his visit to Kiev on Tuesday but was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, she declined to name any people at risk of being sanctioned, insisting the aim was to create the maximum level of anxiety among Mr Putin’s cronies. The new legislation is expected to be in place by February 10.

Ms Truss said the measures mean the UK “can target anyone providing strategic support close to Vladimir Putin”.

Mr Johnson will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev. The £88m pledged by his government — part of the UK’s Good Governance Fund — will help to “support stable governance and energy independence” by supporting transparency and anti-corruption initiatives and efforts to reduce Ukraine’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it," said Mr Johnson before the visit.

“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed.”

Meanwhile, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee launched a new probe into the “dirty money” associated with corruption. The announcement comes amid mounting concerns about foreign cash flowing into London from Russia.